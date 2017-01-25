OMV, Dana Energy sign MOU

OMV, the international, integrated oil and gas company based in Vienna, and Dana Energy Company, a Iranian company targeting oil and gas upstream field development activities, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU).

The parties agreed to evaluate possible upcoming development and re-development projects in the Iranian oil and gas industry. The document was signed in Vienna by S. Mostafa Khoee, Dana Energy Board Member and Upstream President, and Johann Pleininger, OMV Executive Board member responsible for Upstream.

OMV has a long lasting partnership with Iran and entered the country in 2001. In 2016 the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) and OMV signed a Memorandum of Understanding concerning the evaluation of various fields in the Zagros area in the west of Iran, for potential future development. OMV also signed a joint study agreement with NIOC Exploration for the Fars area.

Source: Company Press Release