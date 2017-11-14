Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
OMV Norge gets regulatory nod for exploration drilling in Norwegian Sea

Published 14 November 2017

OMV Norge (OMV), the operator for production licence 644 in the Norwegian Sea has been given the consent by Petroleum Safety Authority to drill exploration well 6506/11-10 in the Hades & Iris prospect.

Drilling is scheduled to begin on or after 1 December 2017, with a duration of around 142 days, depending on whether a discovery is made.

The well's geographical coordinates will be:

5° 13' 50.5365" N

6° 25' 47.2317" E

Water depth at the site is around 342 metres.

The well is to be drilled by the Deepsea Bergen mobile drilling facility.

Deepsea Bergen is a semi-submersible mobile drilling facility of the Aker H-3.2 type, built at Aker Verdal in 1983. It is owned and operated by Odfjell Drilling. It is classified by DNV GL and registered in Norway.

Deepsea Bergen was issued with an Acknowledgement of Compliance (AoC) by the PSA in December 2001.



Source: Company Press Release

