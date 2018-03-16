Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Exploration & Development News

OMV to acquire Shell's stakes in upstream business in New Zealand for $578m

EBR Staff Writer Published 16 March 2018

Austria-based oil and gas firm OMV has signed an agreement to acquire Shell’s stakes in upstream business in New Zealand for $578m.

Under the terms of the deal, OMV will acquire Shell’s 48% joint venture interest in Pohokura gas producing field in New Zealand, 83.75% interest in Maui field as well as related infrastructure for production, storage and transportation.

With the acquisition, OMV, which currently holds 26% stake in Pohokura field and 10% interest in the Maui field, intends to assume operatorship in both the joint ventures.

OMV executive board chairman and CEO Rainer Seele said: “This acquisition is an important step to develop Australasia into a core region in line with our new strategy.”

The assets considered for acquisition had an average production capacity of around 31,000 barrel of oil equivalent/day (boe/d) in the first two months of 2018.

OMV executive board deputy chairman Johann Pleininger said: “This acquisition builds on our operatorship capabilities in New Zealand, adds up to 100 million boe of recoverable resources and improves the quality of our upstream portfolio.”

Planned to be completed by Q4 this year, the deal is subject to certain conditions which include normal regulatory approvals.

Upon completion of the deal, the employees of Shell Taranaki and Shell New Zealand will become part of OMV New Zealand.

Shell Integrated Gas & New Energies director Maarten Wetselaar said: “Today’s announcement is another step towards reshaping and simplifying our company, deepening Shell’s financial resilience and competitiveness, in order to become a world-class investment.”

The sale is part of Shell’s strategy to divest $30bn worth of assets by the end 2018 and simplify the upstream portfolio.

Separately, Shell has agreed to sell its 60.98% interest, including operatorship, in the Great South Basin (GSB) exploration block to OMV. The acquisition increases OMV’s stake in GSB to 82.93%.

