Exploration & Development
Exploration & Development News

OneSubsea bags EPC contract for Statoil’s Utgard development project

EBR Staff Writer Published 20 January 2017

Schlumberger company OneSubsea has bagged a contract from Statoil to supply subsea production system for Utgard gas and condensate discovery in the Norwegian North Sea.

Financial terms of the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract of the project were not disclosed.

The scope of OneSubsea’s contract includes two subsea wellheads, a subsea template manifold system, production control system, vertical monobore subsea trees, workover tooling and associated intervention.

Schlumberger OneSubsea president Mike Garding said: “We look forward to supporting Statoil in the commercial development of Utgard through the delivery of the subsea production system.

“In collaboration with Statoil, we are developing a new subsea wellhead system that is particularly suitable for the fairly shallow waters in the Utgard field; and we are committed to supporting Statoil in their drive to break the cost curve.”

The new contract for OneSubsea comes after the execution of a master service agreement with the Norwegian firm in January last year. Both of them had partnered to qualify a vertical monobore subsea tree as a standardized solution for the subsea developments of Statoil.

OneSubsea will assemble and test the vertical trees at its facility in Horsøy, Norway.

Formerly known as Alfa Sentral, Utgard is a gas and condensate field spread across the UK-Norway median line, located 21km from the Sleipner field. It was planned to be remote-controlled from the Sleipner A platform.

Production at the Utgard site is slated to begin by 2019 end. The Utgard wells are planned to have production capacity during peak times at nearly 7,000 Sm3 per day of oil equivalent.

Before exporting, the Utgard field produced gas and condensate will be transported for processing at the Sleipner field through a new pipeline.

