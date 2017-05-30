OSRL, Trendsetter and Halliburton sign MoU for integrated subsea well-capping solutions

Oil Spill Response (OSRL), Trendsetter Engineering and Halliburton have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for integrated subsea well-capping response solutions.

With the MOU, the companies will create a strategic alliance for oil and gas exploration and production companies globally, covering integrated solutions for preparedness and response associated with subsea well control activities.

The new agreement further enhances the policies and procedures previously established through the Global Industry Response Group (GIRG), and adopted by the Subsea Well Response Project (SWRP) consortium, by establishing an integrated, best-practice approach to managing subsea-well control incidents around the world.

Commenting on the announcement, OSRL’s Subsea Well Intervention Service Director, Matt Clements highlighted the memorandum’s strategic benefits to the industry: “We are delighted to be able to announce this agreement, formalising our relationship with Trendsetter and Halliburton.

"This memorandum enables OSRL to better serve the evolving needs of our members and potential members, and establishes a comprehensive end-to-end best-practice solution for preparedness and response to a subsea well control incident, which includes access to operational and deployment support.”

Under the terms of the agreement, OSRL will retain responsibility for providing access, via membership, to an industry owned global capping and containment capability.

OSRL will also continue to be responsible for ensuring that equipment related to the Subsea Well Intervention Service (SWIS) is properly maintained and response ready, as well as the mobilisation of relevant equipment, including the physical handover of equipment to SWIS members.

It will also continue to provide members with access to a full range of preparedness services including logistics planning, training and exercise delivery, including more traditional oil spill preparedness services.

Trendsetter, a highly-regarded specialist in subsea solutions, and Halliburton’s Boots and Coots well control division, an established global leader in well control planning and response, will provide access to trained and rapidly deployable response personnel and subject matter experts to support SWIS members at both strategic and tactical levels, in addition to supporting preparedness activities in a range of areas including source control, well control, relief well planning, and engineering through OSRL.

