Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Oil & Gas
Exploration & Development
Exploration & Development Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Oil & Gas | Exploration & Development
Exploration & Development News

OWL Computing selected to secure oil and gas exploration equipment

Published 28 February 2017

Owl Computing Technologies, the provider of deterministic data diode network cybersecurity solutions, announced that the OPDS-1000 has been selected by a major multinational oil and gas company to help protect oil and gas exploration equipment in the field.

The Owl OPDS data diode product line has long been used to defend and protect the plants and refineries used in the production of oil and gas products. The OPDS utilizes one-way-only data transfers to protect the plants from cyberthreats while facilitating the availability of production information, alarms, events, files and historian data to end-users outside of the plant.

While there are a number of existing use cases for securing oil and gas plants and refineries, protecting the exploration networks and equipment represents a natural expansion of the use of data diode cybersecurity within the industry. This expansion brings cybersecurity protection out of the plant and into the field; closer to the drilling rigs, offshore platforms and pipelines that are used in the exploration and delivery of oil and gas products to the plants.

"Safety and cybersecurity concerns don't end at the edge of the plant," noted Mike Timan, Director of Sales at Owl. "The exploration part of this industry requires the same due diligence to ensure safe and reliable operations."

In order to ensure the product met their demanding standards, the OPDS-1000 was subjected to a series of tests over a 90 day period. A range of many different protocols and data transfer types (PI historian, OPC, files, syslog messages, remote screen view) were all tested to ensure compatibility with the security architecture. In the end, the OPDS-1000 passed all of the tests, and performed well beyond the requirements set forth by the company.

"This selection emphasizes the value proposition that the Owl products offer," shared Dr. Ronald Mraz, President and CEO of Owl. "Our energy customers are finding extraordinary value from our complete range of products. Owl continues to lead the market in cost-effective, scalable cybersecurity solutions ideal for securing individual devices all the way up to entire plants and refineries."



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Oil & Gas> Drilling & Production
Oil & Gas> Exploration & Development
Oil & Gas> Refining & Petrochemicals
Oil & Gas> Transportation & Storage

Related Dates
2017> February

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Equipment and Services> Equipment> E&P Equipment
Energy and Utilities> Equipment and Services> Services> E&P services
Energy and Utilities> Upstream Energy> Exploration
Energy and Utilities> Commodity> Gas
Energy and Utilities> Downstream Energy> Gas Processing
Energy and Utilities> Commodity> Oil
Energy and Utilities> Midstream Energy> Pipelines
Energy and Utilities> Upstream Energy> Production
Energy and Utilities> Downstream Energy> Refining
Exploration & Development News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

INTERTEC- Protecting Field-Based Equipment in Harsh Conditions for 50 Years INTERTEC offers a versatile range of solutions designed to protect field instrumentation in chemical and petrochemical plants, as well as other industries. Sensitive and valuable measuring and control instruments are reliably protected against freezing, excessive heat, corrosion and condensation. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers Check-All Valve - In-Line, Spring Loaded Check Valves Check-All Valve Mfg. Co. makes a complete line of in-line spring-loaded piston-type check valves. Many series are available which provide check valves for practically every service application. All valves are available with metal-to-metal or soft seats. Sizes range from 1/8 NPT to 20 inch flanged connections. Pressure ratings are available from full vacuum to 10,000 PSI. Special materials are available and you can choose from a wide range of spring settings for all the valves. CE/PED Compliant, CRN Registered, ISO 9001 Certified. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers Lightning Eliminators & Consultants, Inc.for Expert Lightning Protection Lightning Eliminators & Consultants, Inc. (LEC) serves its clients by installing and maintaining lightning protection systems (LPS), and prevention solutions. Equipped with over four decades of experience, LEC has provided successful support to over 90 countries and throughout the United States. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers Bender - Intelligent Monitoring of Critical Power Systems Bender UK is the leading specialist supplier of innovative solutions for offshore monitoring and fault location to protect plant and electrical power systems. Bender intelligent monitoring of critical power systems boosts productivity for oil and gas sector. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers

Exploration & Development Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.