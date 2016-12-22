Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Oil & Gas
Exploration & Development
Exploration & Development Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Oil & Gas | Exploration & Development
Exploration & Development News

Panoro to partner with BW Offshore on Dussafu permit in Gabon

Published 22 December 2016

Panoro Energy provides an update on the Dussafu Marin production sharing contract (Dussafu PSC) in Gabon.

Panoro is pleased to announce that its fully owned subsidiary Pan Petroleum Gabon B.V. has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with BW Energy Gabon Pte. Ltd. (“BWEG”), a newly established subsidiary of BW Offshore, the leading global provider of floating production services to the oil and gas industry.

Under the terms of the preliminary partnership agreement, Panoro will sell a 25% working interest in the Dussafu PSC to BWEG for a total cash consideration of US$12 million. Panoro will also obtain a capped limited recourse development loan from BWEG to fund expenditures through first oil production.

The transaction is subject to several conditions, including the signature of a definitive purchase agreement with BWEG, the approval of the Gabonese Government and the completion of the separate sale of Harvest Dussafu B.V. to BWEG. It is expected that the transaction will close in the first quarter of 2017.

Post-completion, Panoro will retain an 8.33% working interest in the Dussafu PSC. The total gross capital expenditure to reach first oil in 2018 is expected to be a maximum of US$150 million.

Panoro notes the separate announcement today that BWEG has entered into a sale and purchase agreement with a subsidiary of Harvest Natural Resources to acquire the entire share capital of Harvest Dussafu B.V., which holds a 66.66% operating working interest in the Dussafu PSC, for total cash consideration of US$32 million



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Oil & Gas> Drilling & Production
Oil & Gas> Exploration & Development

Related Dates
2016> December

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Upstream Energy> Exploration
Energy and Utilities> Upstream Energy> Production> Offshore Production Associated Units> FPSO
Energy and Utilities> Commodity> Gas
Energy and Utilities> Commodity> Oil
Exploration & Development News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

PM Piping - Tailor Made Packages of Piping Materials The companies of the Project Materials Group supply steel products to engineering contractors and operators in the energy market. This organization operates under the trading name PM Piping in more than 40 countries across 5 continents. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers INTERTEC- Protecting Field-Based Equipment in Harsh Conditions for 50 Years INTERTEC offers a versatile range of solutions designed to protect field instrumentation in chemical and petrochemical plants, as well as other industries. Sensitive and valuable measuring and control instruments are reliably protected against freezing, excessive heat, corrosion and condensation. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers Check-All Valve - In-Line, Spring Loaded Check Valves Check-All Valve Mfg. Co. makes a complete line of in-line spring-loaded piston-type check valves. Many series are available which provide check valves for practically every service application. All valves are available with metal-to-metal or soft seats. Sizes range from 1/8 NPT to 20 inch flanged connections. Pressure ratings are available from full vacuum to 10,000 PSI. Special materials are available and you can choose from a wide range of spring settings for all the valves. CE/PED Compliant, CRN Registered, ISO 9001 Certified. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers WRT bv - Additives for Fuel, Lubricant and Crude Oil Treatment Since 1985, WRT has been a leading additive technology and services provider in the fuel industry. We develop, manufacture, blend and supply fuel additives that improve the quality, performance, handling and safety of crude oil, biofuels and petroleum products. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers

Exploration & Development Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2016. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.