Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Oil & Gas
Exploration & Development
Exploration & Development Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Oil & Gas | Exploration & Development
Exploration & Development News

Pemex signs contracts for newly awarded deep-water blocks in Gulf of Mexico

EBR Staff Writer Published 08 May 2018

Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex) has undersigned four contracts to initiate hydrocarbon exploration and extraction in the recently awarded deep-water blocks in Mexico’s Gulf of Mexico.

The blocks were won by the Mexican national oil company alongside other partners during the bidding process conducted by the National Hydrocarbons Commission (CNH) in Round 2.4 in late January.

One of the contracts signed by Pemex is with Royal Dutch Shell, another one is with Chevron and Inpex – establishing joint ventures with the three firms while the other two are individual contracts.

Pemex had won a total of four blocks during Round 2.4, two as part of a consortium, and two on its own. Alongside Shell, it won rights for Block 2 of the Perdido area and in consortium with Chevron and Inpex, it won area 22 of the Cuenca Salina province.

Pemex said that is making use of the flexibility and tools offered to it by the Mexican Energy Reform to set up new joint ventures. It further said that the four new contracts will enable the participants to explore the deep waters of the Gulf of Mexico jointly.

Pemex, in a statement, said: “Thus, Pemex consolidates its position as a reliable, attractive and competitive partner, who has learned to adapt to the new conditions of the international oil production environment.

“Joint ventures of this kind strengthen the company’s potential to profitably, sustainably, and safely maintain its production platform.”

In Block 2, Shell and Pemex hold 50% stake each in the block spread across an area of 2,146km2.

Pemex has a stake of 27.5% in Block 22 which spans 2,879km2. Preliminary studies carried out indicate that the hydrocarbons likely to be found on this block will be mostly heavy crude oil, said the Mexican firm.

On its own, the Mexican national oil firm won the rights for Block 5 in the Perdido area and for area 18 of the Mexican Range province. Located in the geological regions of Cinturón Plegado Perdido and Cordilleras Mexicanas, these two blocks are spread over a surface of 2,733 and 2,917km2, respectively.

Image: Pemex signed four contracts to facilitate hydrocarbon exploration in Mexican waters. Photo: courtesy of Petróleos Mexicanos.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Oil & Gas> Exploration & Development

Related Dates
2018> May

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Upstream Energy> Exploration
Exploration & Development News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

INTERTEC- Protecting Field-Based Equipment in Harsh Conditions for 50 Years INTERTEC offers a versatile range of solutions designed to protect field instrumentation in chemical and petrochemical plants, as well as other industries. Sensitive and valuable measuring and control instruments are reliably protected against freezing, excessive heat, corrosion and condensation. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers Neptune Oceanographics - Global Leader in Detection Services for Subsea Pipeline Leaks Neptune Oceanographics Ltd is a global leader in providing detection services for subsea pipeline leaks in the offshore oil and gas industry. Its strong emphasis on its research and design (R&D) programme ensures that methods for uncovering subsea leaks are continually developed, and mastered. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers Lightning Eliminators & Consultants, Inc.for Expert Lightning Protection Lightning Eliminators & Consultants, Inc. (LEC) serves its clients by installing and maintaining lightning protection systems (LPS), and prevention solutions. Equipped with over four decades of experience, LEC has provided successful support to over 90 countries and throughout the United States. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers Aquateam COWI - Environmental Consultancy Specialising in Water-Related Services Aquateam COWI is an environmental consultancy specializing in water-related services, with expanded capabilities provided by our parent company, COWI. These services include pre-feasibility and conceptual studies, applied research, process design, plant operation, training and troubleshooting, testing and documentation of products and processes at bench-, pilot- and full-scale, environmental surveillance, environmental risk assessment. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers

Exploration & Development Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.