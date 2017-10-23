Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Intelligent Edge Enable Digital Optimise Core
Oil & Gas
Exploration & Development
Exploration & Development Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Oil & Gas | Exploration & Development
Exploration & Development News

Petrel Energy reports first discovery of hydrocarbons in Uruguay

Published 23 October 2017

Petrel Energy has reported that Schuepbach Energy Uruguay (SEU) has successfully drilled the Cerro Padilla-1 well to a total depth (TD) of 845m.

The well encountered significant oil shows with logging confirming 2m of oil saturated sand at 793m. (Working Interests Petrel 51%: Schuepbach Energy LLC 49%).

On the back of what is the first ever confirmed discovery of hydrocarbons in Uruguay the well is being completed for production testing.

Cerro Padilla-1 is the first of four conventional exploration wells to be drilled in the Norte Basin Uruguay on concessions covering 3.5 million acres.

Petrel CEO David Casey said “While further evaluation is required to understand the full potential of these excellent initial results, the significance of being the first group to discover oil in this frontier basin cannot be underestimated. Although only a modest discovery in its own right, and regardless of the results of production testing, when viewed in the context of what this could mean for the rest of the programme and the concessions as a whole, it represents a quantum first step in redefining the oil and potentially gas prospectivity of the Notre Basin. It’s not been an easy process drilling the first onshore exploration well in 30 years in Uruguay but this is an outstanding achievement for the first of a four well programme.”

He went on to say “I would like to thank the team that got us here, in particular, Martin Schuepbach for his geological vision and expertise, local staff and con tactors, new onsite drilling experts New Tech Global Ventures, drillers New Force Energy, partners Schuepbach Energy and our shareholders that have supported us in reaching this significant milestone.”

Petrel’s overarching vision for Uruguay is to drill four wells to cover as much of the concession area as possible while targeting multiple and different conventional exploration objectives within and across each well. More specifically the programme will seek to a nswer questions from the 2015 partner process such as :

- confirm source rock maturity, quality and extent

- confirm conventional reservoir quality and extent – Darcy permeability (>1000md) already measured in core samples 30km apart

- confirm migration and potential trap integrity - while not the primary objective 3 of the 4 wells are also targeting conventional structures for oil and gas trapped in either the same sequence or up - dip of oil shows and/or weeping core samples as well as provide new insights into the regional geology of this largely unknown sub-basin of the larger Parana Basin

- confirm validity of AVO anomalies identified on seismic Ultimately Petrel would like to see this as yet another significant step for Uruguay along the path to potential energy self - sufficiency and possible energy exporter at some point in the future.



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Oil & Gas> Drilling & Production
Oil & Gas> Exploration & Development

Related Dates
2017> October

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Upstream Energy> Exploration
Energy and Utilities> Commodity> Gas
Energy and Utilities> Commodity> Oil
Energy and Utilities> Upstream Energy> Production
Exploration & Development News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Neptune Oceanographics - Global Leader in Detection Services for Subsea Pipeline Leaks Neptune Oceanographics Ltd is a global leader in providing detection services for subsea pipeline leaks in the offshore oil and gas industry. Its strong emphasis on its research and design (R&D) programme ensures that methods for uncovering subsea leaks are continually developed, and mastered. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers Subsea Innovation Ltd - Innovative Subsea Engineering Formed in 1985 by a team of experienced engineers and diving professionals Subsea Innovation is a company dedicated to delivering state of the art engineering products to the offshore Oil & Gas and Energy industry throughout the world. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers Bea Technologies SpA - Filtration Technology For over thirty years BEA has been manufacturing and commercialising a wide range of highly innovative technical products for the filtration of liquids and compressed gases. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers Aquateam COWI - Environmental Consultancy Specialising in Water-Related Services Aquateam COWI is an environmental consultancy specializing in water-related services, with expanded capabilities provided by our parent company, COWI. These services include pre-feasibility and conceptual studies, applied research, process design, plant operation, training and troubleshooting, testing and documentation of products and processes at bench-, pilot- and full-scale, environmental surveillance, environmental risk assessment. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers

Exploration & Development Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.