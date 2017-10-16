Norwegian regulator gives consent for exploration drilling for Statoil
Norwegian regulator Petroleum Safety Authority (PSA) has given consent for Statoil Petroleum (Statoil), the operator for production licence 190 in the North Sea to drill exploration well 30/8-5.
Drilling is planned to begin in November 2017, with a duration of around 99 days, depending on whether a discovery is made.
The well's geographical coordinates will be:
60° 28' 15.42" N
02° 36' 15.58" E
Water depth at the site is around 92 metres.
The well is to be drilled by Deepsea Atlantic, which is a semi-submersible drilling facility of the MODU GVA 7500 type. The facility is operated by Odfjell Drilling AS. Deepsea Atlantic was completed in 2009, is registered in Norway and is classified by DNV GL.
Deepsea Atlantic was issued with an Acknowledgement of Compliance (AoC) by the PSA in July 2009.
Source: Company Press Release
Latest News
Related News
Oil & Gas> Drilling & Production
Oil & Gas> Exploration & Development
Related Dates
2017> October
Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Upstream Energy> Exploration
Energy and Utilities> Commodity> Gas
Energy and Utilities> Commodity> Oil
Energy and Utilities> Upstream Energy> Production
Related Insight
Suppliers Directory
Power Generation Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels