Norwegian regulator gives consent for exploration drilling for Statoil

Norwegian regulator Petroleum Safety Authority (PSA) has given consent for Statoil Petroleum (Statoil), the operator for production licence 190 in the North Sea to drill exploration well 30/8-5.

Drilling is planned to begin in November 2017, with a duration of around 99 days, depending on whether a discovery is made.

The well's geographical coordinates will be:

60° 28' 15.42" N

02° 36' 15.58" E

Water depth at the site is around 92 metres.

The well is to be drilled by Deepsea Atlantic, which is a semi-submersible drilling facility of the MODU GVA 7500 type. The facility is operated by Odfjell Drilling AS. Deepsea Atlantic was completed in 2009, is registered in Norway and is classified by DNV GL.

Deepsea Atlantic was issued with an Acknowledgement of Compliance (AoC) by the PSA in July 2009.

Source: Company Press Release