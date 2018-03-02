Lundin Norway secures consent for exploration drilling in North Sea

Lundin Norway has secured consent from the Norway's Petroleum Safety Authority (PSA) to drill an exploration well in block 16/1 in the North Sea.

Exploration well 16/1-28 S belongs to production licence 338 in the North Sea and has these geographical coordinates:

58° 48' 51.485" N

02° 16' 14.203" E

Drilling is scheduled to begin in March 2018 and will last around 110 days.

The well is to be drilled by COSLInnovator, which is a semi-submersible drilling facility constructed at the Yantai Raffles Shipyard in China.

We issued an Acknowledgement of Compliance (AoC) to COSLInnovator in March 2012.

Source: Company Press Release