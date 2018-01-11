Lundin Norway receives PSA consent for exploration drilling in North Sea
Petroleum safety authority (PSA) has given the Lundin Norway consent to drill exploration well 16/4-11 in production license 359 in the North Sea.
Drilling is planned to start in February 2018, with a duration of around 47 days, depending on whether a discovery is made.
The drilling location's geographical coordinates will be:
58° 40' 16.11" N
02° 14' 25.30" E
The well is to be drilled by COSLInnovator, which is a semi-submersible drilling facility constructed at the Yantai Raffles Shipyard in China. The facility was issued with an Acknowledgement of Compliance (AoC) by the PSA in 2012.
Source: Company Press Release
