Queensland releases onshore exploration acreages for gas, minerals and coal

The Queensland government has released the 2017-18 annual exploration programs comprising more than 19,000km2 for gas, minerals and coal exploration.

Queensland Natural Resources and Mines minister Dr Anthony Lynham said that the government will offer the areas for exploration for gas to power local manufacturing and generate LNG royalties as part of the annual exploration programs.

The areas will also offers to identify new-age minerals including rare earths and lithium which are required to develop renewable energy technologies such as solar panels, wind turbines and batteries.

The 2017-18 programs involve almost 18,000km2 of land for petroleum and gas exploration in the Surat, Bowen, Eromanga and Adavale Basins as well as more than 1100km2 for minerals in the north-west mineral province.

It also includes more than 540km2 for coal in the Bowen Basin and Galilee Basins in the central west.

Located between Mount Isa and Doomadgee, the north-west minerals blocks have potential for copper/gold and lead/zinc, as well as the rare earth elements.

Lynham said: “With almost 18,000km2 petroleum and gas exploration, this is good news for the local manufacturing and electricity consumers as more gas supply means, downward pressure on energy prices.”

“The solution to gas shortages is more gas and Queensland continues to do the heavy lifting on supply and policy initiatives, like our pilot of land for the domestic market only.”

As part of this effort, the government plans to place tenders for petroleum and gas and minerals in the current quarter and for coal in April-June 2018.

Image: Queensland government will offer almost 18,000km2 of acreage for petroleum and gas exploration. Photo: courtesy of Vlado/FreeDigitalPhotos.net.