Ramboll to carry out pre-FEED study on Al-Shaheen oil field in Qatar

EBR Staff Writer Published 19 May 2017

Qatar's North Oil Company (NOC) has selected engineering firm Ramboll to undertake a pre-FEED study for three new wellhead platforms at the Al-Shaheen oil field.

The Al-Shaheen field is located off the north-eastern coast of Qatar in the Arabian Gulf.

Claimed to be the largest offshore oil field in Qatar, Al-Shaheen is said to cover around 40% of oil production in the country.

The pre-FEED study is being awarded for new wellhead platforms to secure production and enhance the recovery potential.   

Earlier, Ramboll conducted detailed brownfield design on Al-Shaheen, which is one of the largest and most complex oil and gas projects.

Al-Shaheen, which is located 80km north of Doha in the North Gas Field, spans in an area of 2.214km². Currently, the field produces around 300.000 barrels of oil per day. 

Since 1992, Al-Shaheen has been developed by Maersk Oil. From July this year, NOC, a joint venture of Qatar Petroleum and Total, will serve as the new developer for Al-Shaheen for the next 25 years. 

Ramboll Oil & Gas Middle East managing director Tommy Amstrup Laursen said: “Although this is not the first time Ramboll is involved on Al-Shaheen, we are extremely honoured to work on this ambitious field development once again.”

“Qatar has one of the fastest growing economies in the world and Al-Shaheen significantly contributes to the country’s economy and energy security.

“Therefore we have prepared carefully and thoroughly to be part of this new initiative. I believe that our past experience along with a strong local presence and multidisciplinary approach put us in the position to win this award.”

Image: Ramboll to conduct pre-FEED study at Al-Shaheen oil field in Qatar. Photo: courtesy of Ramboll Group.

Related Sectors
Oil & Gas> Exploration & Development

Related Dates
2017> May

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Upstream Energy> Exploration
