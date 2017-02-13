Genesis awards deepwater FEED contract to RIL

Reliance Industries (RIL) has awarded Genesis a contract to undertake the Front End Engineering Design (FEED) for the deepwater development of MJ field of block KG-DWN-98/3 in the Bay of Bengal.

This project will consider a seven-well gas condensate discovery producing via two subsea drill centres and tied back to a Floating Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO).

John Cambridge, Genesis’ Managing Director, commented: “This award is strategically important to Genesis and we are very excited to be awarded this Contract by RIL.”

The work will be managed from the Genesis head office in London.

Source: Company Press Release