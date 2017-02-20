Rosneft begins drilling at first exploration well in Iraq
Rosneft has started drilling of the first exploration well at the Block 12 in the Republic of Iraq.
Salman-1 well will be drilled to the measured depth of 4,245 m through Kurra Chine target horizon to be followed by further testing of five prospective targets. The Company plans to complete drilling in July 2017.
Company of Rosneft group acts as the operator of the exploration and development of Block 12. China based company Zhongman Petroleum and Natural Gas Group (ZPEC) is the general drilling contractor .
Iraq has huge proved and undeveloped oil resources. Exploration in Iraq is an important step in implementing the Rosneft strategy to expand competences in the area of hydrocarbon exploration and production outside of Russia.
Source: Company Press Release
