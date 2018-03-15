Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Exploration & Development News

Russian antitrust body approves McDermott’s $6bn merger with CB&I

Published 15 March 2018

McDermott International’s $6bn merger deal with Chicago Bridge & Iron Company (CB&I) has been given antitrust clearance in Russia.

With the Russian clearance, the two companies have received all the necessary competition authority approvals to complete their merger.

The merger, which is due to be approved by shareholders of McDermott’s and CB&I and meeting of financing and other closing conditions, is anticipated to be completed in the second quarter of this year.

While McDermott is an oilfield equipment and services provider, CB&I provides technology and infrastructure for the energy sector.

In last December, McDermott and CB&I entered into an all-stock merger deal with an aim to create a fully vertically integrated onshore-offshore company.

As per the terms of the deal, shareholders of McDermott will hold around 53% of the combined company while the CB&I shareholders will own about 47%.

McDermott and CB&I expect the combined company to offer a range of engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) services.

The new entity will combine McDermott’s presence in the Middle East and Asia with CB&I’s operations in the US. It will have a presence across onshore and offshore, upstream, downstream and power markets.

Post-merger, operations of the combined company will be divided into four areas that include North, Central & South America (NCSA), Europe, Africa, Russia & Caspian (EARC), Middle East & North Africa (MENA) and Asia Pacific (APAC).

McDermott president and CEO David Dickson will lead the combined company.

Dickson said: "I'm looking forward to being joined by an experienced leadership team comprised of extraordinary talent from both organizations and the wider energy industry.

"Together we will be well positioned to maximize our proven ability to control risk in bidding and deliver excellence in project execution in a cost-efficient delivery structure. We will partner with our customers to provide integrated, end-to-end solutions – from the wellhead to the storage tank – that deliver the quality, efficiency and dependability needed to keep their businesses growing."

Image: CB&I’s administrative headquarters in the US. Photo: courtesy of WhisperToMe/Wikipedia.

