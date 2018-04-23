Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Oil & Gas
Exploration & Development
Exploration & Development Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Oil & Gas | Exploration & Development
Exploration & Development News

Saipem wins $190m offshore drilling and offshore E&C contracts

EBR Staff Writer Published 23 April 2018

Saipem has won new contracts worth around $190m from different companies for carrying out offshore drilling and offshore engineering and construction (E&C).

The offshore drilling contracts involve deployment of its semi-submersible rig Scarabeo 8 to carry out drilling for about 10 months in offshore Norway.

The first contract received by the Italian oil and gas industry contractor is from Norske Shell to drill an option well using the sixth-generation semi-submersible rig. The option well is part of a previously assigned contract that was announced in December 2017.

Saipem’s second contract has been given by Total E&P Norge under which it will drill a well in direct continuity with the completion of the operations carried out for Norske Shell.

The Italian contractor has won an additional contract from Aker BP for the drilling of four wells, with an option of two more wells. Saipem expects operations to begin within the fourth quarter of this year, once Scarabeo 8 completes its operations for Total E&P Norge.

The company has won two contracts in the offshore engineering and construction sector. The first is from ConocoPhillips for decommissioning a project in the UK North Sea.

Saipem has also bagged a contract from Al Khafji Joint Operations (KJO) for carrying out engineering, construction, offshore installation and commissioning of a new crude transmission line in the Arabian Gulf. KJO is made up of Aramco Gulf Operations (AGOC) and Kuwait Gulf Oil (K.S.C) (KGOC).

Saipem CEO Stefano Cao said: “The new contracts in offshore drilling confirm the strategy of the company in this segment, aimed at consolidating relationships, including with new customers, while awaiting a further recovery of this market.

“Moreover, through the new awards in offshore E&C, Saipem is further reinforcing its presence and solid expertise in a strategic businesses such as decommissioning”.

Last month, Saipem had acquired a 3,000 ton ultra deepwater rigid and flexible pipelay, heavy lift and construction vessel Lewek Constellation for $275m.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Oil & Gas> Exploration & Development

Related Dates
2018> April

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Upstream Energy> Exploration
Exploration & Development News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Neptune Oceanographics - Global Leader in Detection Services for Subsea Pipeline Leaks Neptune Oceanographics Ltd is a global leader in providing detection services for subsea pipeline leaks in the offshore oil and gas industry. Its strong emphasis on its research and design (R&D) programme ensures that methods for uncovering subsea leaks are continually developed, and mastered. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers Lightning Eliminators & Consultants, Inc.for Expert Lightning Protection Lightning Eliminators & Consultants, Inc. (LEC) serves its clients by installing and maintaining lightning protection systems (LPS), and prevention solutions. Equipped with over four decades of experience, LEC has provided successful support to over 90 countries and throughout the United States. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers INTERTEC- Protecting Field-Based Equipment in Harsh Conditions for 50 Years INTERTEC offers a versatile range of solutions designed to protect field instrumentation in chemical and petrochemical plants, as well as other industries. Sensitive and valuable measuring and control instruments are reliably protected against freezing, excessive heat, corrosion and condensation. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers Aquateam COWI - Environmental Consultancy Specialising in Water-Related Services Aquateam COWI is an environmental consultancy specializing in water-related services, with expanded capabilities provided by our parent company, COWI. These services include pre-feasibility and conceptual studies, applied research, process design, plant operation, training and troubleshooting, testing and documentation of products and processes at bench-, pilot- and full-scale, environmental surveillance, environmental risk assessment. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers

Exploration & Development Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.