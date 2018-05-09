Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Exploration & Development News

Savannah Petroleum spuds Amdigh-1 well in Niger

EBR Staff Writer Published 09 May 2018

Savannah Petroleum has spudded the second well in its three well Niger drilling campaign, Amdigh-1, located on the R3 portion of the R3/R4 PSC Area in the Agadem Basin, south east Niger.

As with Bushiya-1, the well is designed to evaluate potential oil pay in the Eocene Sokor Alternances as the primary target, with the secondary target of potential oil pay in the Eocene Upper Sokor being considered as upside. Savannah’s competent person, CGG Robertson (“CGG”), has assessed total mean unrisked recoverable resources at Amdigh of 39 mmbbls.

Drilling is expected to take c.30-35 days, using Rig GW-215, and the well design is deviated to reach all desired sub-surface objectives. It is planned to be drilled to a total depth of 2,576 metres. The Company plans to log all prospective sections within the well, with further logging employed for hydrocarbon bearing sections. In the success case, the well will be suspended for future re-entry and further evaluation, which could include well testing and completion using a dedicated testing/workover rig.

The Company intends to announce the final well results after the end of drilling and logging operations.

 

Source: Company Press Release

