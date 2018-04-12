SDX Energy makes gas discovery at Ibn Yunus-1X well, Egypt

SDX Energy has announced that a gas discovery has been made at its Ibn Yunus-1X exploration well at South Disouq, Egypt.

The Ibn Yunus-1X well was drilled to a total depth of 9068 feet and encountered 100.8 feet of net conventional natural gas pay in the Abu Madi horizon, which had an average porosity in the pay section of 28.5%. The well came in on prognosis but with a reservoir section that was of better quality and thicker than pre-drill expectations.

The well will be completed as a producer in the Abu Madi section and then tested after the drilling rig has moved off location.

The testing is anticipated to commence between 30 and 45 days after the rig departs, depending on the availability of testing equipment. After a successful test, it is anticipated that the well will be connected to the infrastructure located adjacent to the original SDX discovery in the basin, SD-1X,where production start-up is anticipated in the second half of 2018.

SDX president and CEO Paul Welch said: “We are extremely encouraged with today’s discovery, our second consecutive discovery at South Disouq. This highly positive drilling result further demonstrates the very significant natural gas potential the licence holds.

“Combined, these two successful wells confirm our views of the subsurface geology and demonstrate that we are on course to realise the full potential of the licence. We look forward to updating shareholders on future developments at South Disouq in due course.”

Source: Company Press Release