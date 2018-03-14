Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology
Oil & Gas
Exploration & Development
Exploration & Development Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Oil & Gas | Exploration & Development
Exploration & Development News

SDX Energy discovers more oil in Egypt’s West Gharib Concession

EBR Staff Writer Published 14 March 2018

UK-based SDX Energy has reported an oil discovery in the West Gharib Concession in the Western Desert of Egypt following the drilling of its Rabul 5 well.

The Rabul 5 well was drilled to a total depth of 5,280ft when it had intersected nearly 151ft of net heavy oil pay across the Yusr and Bakr formations. SDX Energy revealed the average porosity of the oil pay to be 18%.

Rabul 5 adds up to the previous oil discoveries made by the company following the drilling of the Rabul 1 and Rabul 2 wells.

SDX Energy said that additional evaluation of the Rabul 5 discovery is going on, following which it expects the well to be completed as a producer. It will be later connected to the central processing plants at Meseda, revealed the North Africa focused oil and gas company.

After completing the Rabul 5 well, the company will move its drilling operations to the Rabul 4 well, which is the second of two appraisal wells planned for the Rabul prospect in 2018.

SDX president and CEO said: "We are pleased to continue our recent run of drilling success with this oil discovery at Rabul 5. This well encountered the thickest section of pay sands seen in the Rabul area to date, demonstrating the significant oil potential contained within the licence.

“We have further drilling activity planned for the concession over the coming months and we firmly believe that these activities will enable us to increase output from the licence and achieve our ambitious production plans for 2018.”

SDX Energy is the joint-operator of the West Gharib concession with a stake of 50% and is partnered by Dublin International Petroleum.

The Rabul 5 oil discovery comes after last week’s gas discovery made by SDX Energy on the Sebou permit in Morocco following the drilling of the SAH-2 well.

SDX Energy said that the SAH-2 well had encountered 5.2m of net conventional natural gas pay in two zones in the Guebbas and Hoot formations after being drilled to 1,304m depth.  

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Oil & Gas> Exploration & Development

Related Dates
2018> March

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Upstream Energy> Exploration
Exploration & Development News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

INTERTEC- Protecting Field-Based Equipment in Harsh Conditions for 50 Years INTERTEC offers a versatile range of solutions designed to protect field instrumentation in chemical and petrochemical plants, as well as other industries. Sensitive and valuable measuring and control instruments are reliably protected against freezing, excessive heat, corrosion and condensation. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers Aquateam COWI - Environmental Consultancy Specialising in Water-Related Services Aquateam COWI is an environmental consultancy specializing in water-related services, with expanded capabilities provided by our parent company, COWI. These services include pre-feasibility and conceptual studies, applied research, process design, plant operation, training and troubleshooting, testing and documentation of products and processes at bench-, pilot- and full-scale, environmental surveillance, environmental risk assessment. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers Neptune Oceanographics - Global Leader in Detection Services for Subsea Pipeline Leaks Neptune Oceanographics Ltd is a global leader in providing detection services for subsea pipeline leaks in the offshore oil and gas industry. Its strong emphasis on its research and design (R&D) programme ensures that methods for uncovering subsea leaks are continually developed, and mastered. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers Lightning Eliminators & Consultants, Inc.for Expert Lightning Protection Lightning Eliminators & Consultants, Inc. (LEC) serves its clients by installing and maintaining lightning protection systems (LPS), and prevention solutions. Equipped with over four decades of experience, LEC has provided successful support to over 90 countries and throughout the United States. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers

Exploration & Development Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.