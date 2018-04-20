SDX Energy discovers natural gas at Lalla Mimouna permit in Morocco

North Africa-focused oil and gas firm SDX Energy has discovered natural gas at its LNB-1 exploration well on the Lalla Mimouna permit in Morocco.

The company, which drilled the LNB-1 well to a depth of 1,861m, has discovered 300m of gas bearing horizons in over-pressured section of the primary target, called Lafkerena sequence.

The mudlog secured across the section demonstrated elevated gas readings of over 20% with multiple sections above 50%.

SDX did not log the section by using conventional methods due to the conditions of the hole.

The gas readings across the section comprised of heavier hydrocarbon components, which is an indicative of thermogenic hydrocarbon source rock.

SDX’s management has studied the reservoir quality information from the formation cuttings, analogue fields and preliminary recoverable gas volume based on the mudlog shows.

According to the company, the estimation showed an un-risked mid-case volume of 10.2 Bscf of conventional natural gas and 55 thousand barrels of condensate, which is larger than the traps found in Sebou.

The company has encountered 2.6m of net conventional natural gas pay sands with average porosity in the pay section of 33% at the secondary target Upper Dlalha.

The pay section is said to be similar to the Guebbas targets, from which the company successfully produces on the Sebou permit.

At present, the well is being completed as a conventional gas producer in the Upper Dlalha, and the deeper Lafkerena section will be suspended until the appropriate equipment is mobilized, which will help to test and produce from the over-pressured section.

SDX will shift the drilling rig to the LMS-1 exploration well in the Lalla Mimouna Nord permit, which will be the last well of the current drilling program.

SDX president and CEO Paul Welch said: “We had anticipated a higher-pressure section, based upon offset drilling in the area, but the actual pressures encountered, the thickness of the section, and the type and amount of shows significantly exceeded our expectations."