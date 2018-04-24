SDX Energy discovers more oil in West Gharib Concession, Egypt

SDX Energy has found more oil in the West Gharib Concession in Egypt’s Western Desert following the drilling of the Rabul 4 well.

The UK-based firm said that the Rabul 4 well had intersected nearly 43ft of net heavy oil pay across the Yusr and Bakr formations, having an average porosity of 16%. This was after drilling the well to a total depth of 5,250ft, said the North Africa focused oil and gas company.

SDX Energy said that it is further assessing the discovery. Once it is done, the oil and gas company will complete the well into a producer well and link it to the central processing facilities at Meseda.

After completing the Rabul 4 well, SDX Energy plans to move on to the Meseda field to carry out drilling of two development wells.

SDX president and CEO Paul Welch said: “The development activity in the Rabul area has been both rapid and successful for SDX and our partners and we are now looking forward to drilling the two development locations in Meseda which we believe will also be significant contributors to our production growth in 2018.

“The fluid treating capacity in Meseda was expanded last year and is now ready to handle the increased volumes developed by both our recent drilling and our ongoing activities in the concession.”

SDX Energy with a stake of 50% is the joint-operator of the West Gharib concession where it is partnered by Dublin International Petroleum.

Last month, the company reported oil discovery in the same concession following the drilling of the Rabul 5 well. Both Rabul 4 and Rabul 5 wells are the two appraisal wells that have been planned to be drilled this year by SDX Energy for the Rabul prospect.

Previously, the company had made oil discoveries through the drilling of the Rabul 1 and Rabul 2 wells in the prospect.

The Rabul 5 well had recently entered into production, delivering over 2,000 barrels of oil per day from the Bakr sand.