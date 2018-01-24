SDX Energy makes gas discovery in Sebou permit in Morocco

SDX Energy said that it has made a gas discovery at its ONZ-7 development well on the Sebou permit in Morocco.

The ONZ-7 well was drilled to a total depth of 1,167 meters with 5 meters of net conventional natural gas pay in the Hoot formation. The well came in on prognosis but reservoir quality exceeded initial expectations, encountering porosity in the pay section of 35.3%.

The well will now be completed, tested and connected to existing infrastructure. SDX expects to provide a further update on testing results in early February.

SDX president and CEO Paul Welch said: "We are very excited to be able to announce another discovery, the fourth from five wells drilled to date in our nine well Moroccan campaign.

“For this well we used our own high resolution 3D seismic data, as we have for the other successful wells and as we will for the remainder of the campaign.

“We look forward to updating all our stakeholders on the progress of our KSS-2 prospect, the next well to be drilled."

Source: Company Press Release