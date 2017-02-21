Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Oil & Gas
Exploration & Development
Exploration & Development Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Oil & Gas | Exploration & Development
Exploration & Development News

Senex approves $50m investment in Western Surat gas project

Published 21 February 2017

Senex Energy has sanctioned its first major investment in the Western Surat Gas Project, committing $50m to a 30 well drilling campaign, with gas production of around 10 TJ/day (~0.6 mmboe p.a.) expected by mid-20181.

Senex Managing Director and CEO Ian Davies said the work program would result in significant gas volumes from drill ready acreage, and the Company had a clear strategy for project acceleration.

“We have seen immediate gas to surface from the Glenora pilot wells, brought online for continuous production in early February. We have also seen evidence of strong gas flows from wells on the Eos block during rehabilitation works being undertaken on legacy QGC wells. These results demonstrate that coal seams in the Glenora and Eos blocks have already been partially dewatered by neighbouring operations.

“The sanctioned work program will further our understanding of the resource to support an accelerated project timeline, with potential to drill, complete and connect another 30 to 50 wells throughout 2018. Under this scenario and subject to regulatory approvals, Senex can seamlessly transition to a development phase targeting gas production of over 16 TJ/day by 2019, equivalent to one million barrels of oil equivalent per annum. The recently announced strategic arrangement between Senex and EIG Global Energy Partners will facilitate these plans and support the delivery of material year-on-year volume growth.

“Finally, the 2017 work program will give us the opportunity to fully embed our design, contracting and execution methodologies in order to demonstrate best in class safety and cost performance” he said. The Glenora and Eos blocks are located in the south-east of the Western Surat Gas Project, directly north of GLNG’s producing Roma field. Senex has the benefit of significant subsurface data over these blocks given historic appraisal and development, and the offsetting GLNG well data. A pipeline from the Glenora pilot to the GLNG low pressure gathering network was constructed during 2016.



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Oil & Gas> Drilling & Production
Oil & Gas> Exploration & Development
Oil & Gas> Transportation & Storage

Related Dates
2017> February

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Upstream Energy> Exploration
Energy and Utilities> Commodity> Gas
Energy and Utilities> Midstream Energy> LNG Terminals
Energy and Utilities> Commodity> Oil
Energy and Utilities> Midstream Energy> Pipelines
Energy and Utilities> Upstream Energy> Production
Exploration & Development News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Check-All Valve - In-Line, Spring Loaded Check Valves Check-All Valve Mfg. Co. makes a complete line of in-line spring-loaded piston-type check valves. Many series are available which provide check valves for practically every service application. All valves are available with metal-to-metal or soft seats. Sizes range from 1/8 NPT to 20 inch flanged connections. Pressure ratings are available from full vacuum to 10,000 PSI. Special materials are available and you can choose from a wide range of spring settings for all the valves. CE/PED Compliant, CRN Registered, ISO 9001 Certified. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers Bender - Intelligent Monitoring of Critical Power Systems Bender UK is the leading specialist supplier of innovative solutions for offshore monitoring and fault location to protect plant and electrical power systems. Bender intelligent monitoring of critical power systems boosts productivity for oil and gas sector. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers WRT bv - Additives for Fuel, Lubricant and Crude Oil Treatment Since 1985, WRT has been a leading additive technology and services provider in the fuel industry. We develop, manufacture, blend and supply fuel additives that improve the quality, performance, handling and safety of crude oil, biofuels and petroleum products. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers INTERTEC- Protecting Field-Based Equipment in Harsh Conditions for 50 Years INTERTEC offers a versatile range of solutions designed to protect field instrumentation in chemical and petrochemical plants, as well as other industries. Sensitive and valuable measuring and control instruments are reliably protected against freezing, excessive heat, corrosion and condensation. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers

Exploration & Development Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.