Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Oil & Gas
Exploration & Development
Exploration & Development Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Oil & Gas | Exploration & Development
Exploration & Development News

Shell looks to divest North Sea oil and gas assets to Chrysaor

EBR Staff Writer Published 30 January 2017

Royal Dutch Shell is reportedly set to sign a deal to sell $3bn worth of its North Sea oil and gas assets to North Sea-focused oil company Chrysaor.

Chrysaor, which is backed by private equity firm EIG Partners, is in talks and reportedly nearing a deal with shell to purchase older oil and gas fields, new developments and infrastructure.

In UK’s North Sea, Shell operates older fields including the Brent project.

The sale is a part of the Shell’s effort to reduce its debt, which was increased following its acquisition of BG Group for $54bn in 2016.

By 2018, the firm intends to sell about $30bn worth of assets, reported Bloomberg.

The deal allows Chrysaor, which secured approval from the UK Oil and Gas Authority regulator to operate fields in the North Sea, to take over the operatorship of Shell’s several fields in the North Sea.

Additionally, Chrysaor will take over the hundreds of employees from Shell and BG Group.

Reuters cited banking sources as saying that in recent months, several companies including A.P. Moller-Maersk, petrochemical giant Ineos and private equity fund Carlyle Group were looking to acquire Shell's North Sea portfolio.

Shell is seeking to divest assets including non-operating stake in Buzzard north of Aberdeen, and a 55% stake in the BP-operated Schiehallion oilfield located 180km west of the Shetland Islands.

Other assets considered for sale include the Nelson, Armada, Everest, Lomond and J Block fields as well as Shell's interest in the Statoil-led Bressay development.

Image: Royal Dutch Shell’s headquarters in Den Haag, Netherlands. Photo: courtesy of P.L. van Till at nl.wikipedia.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Oil & Gas> Exploration & Development

Related Dates
2017> January

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Upstream Energy> Exploration
Exploration & Development News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

INTERTEC- Protecting Field-Based Equipment in Harsh Conditions for 50 Years INTERTEC offers a versatile range of solutions designed to protect field instrumentation in chemical and petrochemical plants, as well as other industries. Sensitive and valuable measuring and control instruments are reliably protected against freezing, excessive heat, corrosion and condensation. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers Bender - Intelligent Monitoring of Critical Power Systems Bender UK is the leading specialist supplier of innovative solutions for offshore monitoring and fault location to protect plant and electrical power systems. Bender intelligent monitoring of critical power systems boosts productivity for oil and gas sector. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers Check-All Valve - In-Line, Spring Loaded Check Valves Check-All Valve Mfg. Co. makes a complete line of in-line spring-loaded piston-type check valves. Many series are available which provide check valves for practically every service application. All valves are available with metal-to-metal or soft seats. Sizes range from 1/8 NPT to 20 inch flanged connections. Pressure ratings are available from full vacuum to 10,000 PSI. Special materials are available and you can choose from a wide range of spring settings for all the valves. CE/PED Compliant, CRN Registered, ISO 9001 Certified. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers WRT bv - Additives for Fuel, Lubricant and Crude Oil Treatment Since 1985, WRT has been a leading additive technology and services provider in the fuel industry. We develop, manufacture, blend and supply fuel additives that improve the quality, performance, handling and safety of crude oil, biofuels and petroleum products. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers

Exploration & Development Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.