Shell UK submits revised development plan for Fram field in North Sea

Shell UK has submitted revised plan for the development of the Fram oil and gas condensate field in the UK North Sea.

The Shell-operated Fram oil and gas field is situated in Blocks 29/3a, 29/4c, 29/8a, 29/9c in the Central North Sea, in water depth of 100m.

The Fram field is located 220km east of Aberdeen and 50km west of the median line between the UK and Norway.

The firm submitted the Environmental Statement (ES) to the UK Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy (BEIS) for the development of the field as a subsea tieback to the Shearwater platform.

In 2013, Shell said it plans to reevaluate the field development plan, following unexpected initial drilling results.

The Fram field development was initially planned for a 35,000 barrels oil equivalent per day development using floating, production, storage, and off-loading (FPSO) technology.

As part of the reassessment program, Shell had decided to discontinue several important contracts associated with the development of the field.

Shell has 32% interest in the Fram oil and gas field while Esso Exploration & Production holds the remaining 68% interest.

According to estimates, the Fram field holds around 390 million barrels of hydrocarbons in place.

With an expected life span of 20-30 years, the field was expected to have an average production capacity of around 35,000 barrels of oil equivalent (boe) per day. The field’s two-third production will be gas and the rest will be oil.