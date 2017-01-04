Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Oil & Gas
Exploration & Development
Exploration & Development Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Oil & Gas | Exploration & Development
Exploration & Development News

SM Energy to sell Eagle Ford assets in US for $800m

EBR Staff Writer Published 04 January 2017

US-based oil and gas producer SM Energy has signed an agreement to sell certain assets in the Eagle Ford of South Texas, US to a subsidiary of Venado Oil and Gas for $800m.

The sale comprises assets, operated by a third-party, including SM Energy’s ownership interest in related midstream assets.

The firm said that the deal supports its strategy to be a premier operator of top tier assets. 

Under the terms of the deal, Venado will acquire approximately 37,500 net acres in the Maverick Basin /Eagle Ford area of south Texas as well as 12.5% stake in the Springfield Gathering System.

SM Energy estimates the net proved reserves associated with these assets to be 65 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) as of 2015 end.

SM Energy president and CEO Jay Ottoson said: "Our 2017 capital program will focus on our top tier oil position in the Midland Basin, consisting of approximately 87,600 net acres, and our top tier operated natural gas and NGL position in the Eagle Ford, consisting of approximately 161,500 net acres. 

“The proceeds from this sale will provide us with additional flexibility to pursue aggressive growth from our Midland Basin assets, with related capital expenditures in excess of cash flow over the next few years, while at the same time improving our debt metrics and maintaining strong liquidity."

Scheduled to be completed in the first quarter of 2017, the transaction is subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

In December, SM Energy acquired oil and natural gas assets in Howard and Martin Counties, Texas, from QStar and a related entity for $1.6bn.

Image: US-based oil and gas producer SM Energy intends to strengthen its business. Photo: courtesy of Rosemary Ratcliff/FreeDigitalPhotos.net.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Oil & Gas> Exploration & Development

Related Dates
2017> January

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Upstream Energy> Exploration
Exploration & Development News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

WRT bv - Additives for Fuel, Lubricant and Crude Oil Treatment Since 1985, WRT has been a leading additive technology and services provider in the fuel industry. We develop, manufacture, blend and supply fuel additives that improve the quality, performance, handling and safety of crude oil, biofuels and petroleum products. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers INTERTEC- Protecting Field-Based Equipment in Harsh Conditions for 50 Years INTERTEC offers a versatile range of solutions designed to protect field instrumentation in chemical and petrochemical plants, as well as other industries. Sensitive and valuable measuring and control instruments are reliably protected against freezing, excessive heat, corrosion and condensation. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers PM Piping - Tailor Made Packages of Piping Materials The companies of the Project Materials Group supply steel products to engineering contractors and operators in the energy market. This organization operates under the trading name PM Piping in more than 40 countries across 5 continents. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers Check-All Valve - In-Line, Spring Loaded Check Valves Check-All Valve Mfg. Co. makes a complete line of in-line spring-loaded piston-type check valves. Many series are available which provide check valves for practically every service application. All valves are available with metal-to-metal or soft seats. Sizes range from 1/8 NPT to 20 inch flanged connections. Pressure ratings are available from full vacuum to 10,000 PSI. Special materials are available and you can choose from a wide range of spring settings for all the valves. CE/PED Compliant, CRN Registered, ISO 9001 Certified. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers

Exploration & Development Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.