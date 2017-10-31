Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Intelligent Edge Enable Digital Optimise Core
Oil & Gas
Exploration & Development
Exploration & Development Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Oil & Gas | Exploration & Development
Exploration & Development News

Soco signs PSA for two blocks offshore Vietnam

EBR Staff Writer Published 31 October 2017

Soco has signed production sharing agreement (PSC) with PetroVietnam and SOVICO for Blocks 125 & 126 offshore central Vietnam.

Under the terms of the deal, Soco will have 70% operating stake in the two blocks located in moderate to deep water in the Phu Khanh Basin, offshore central Vietnam, to the north of the Cuu Long Basin.

Soco president and CEO Ed Story said: “Soco began its serious evaluation of the exploration potential of Blocks 125 & 126 in the Phu Khanh Basin in 2010, following an interest that preceded that time by many years.

“We are delighted that our tenacity has successfully delivered two new blocks; along with partnership with one of Vietnam’s preeminent conglomerates, SOVICO Holdings.”

As per the available seismic data, the Blocks 125 & 126 have multiple structural and stratigraphic plays.

Soco said that a memorandum of understanding was signed in 2015 by the partners while the final PSC was approved by the Vietnamese Government and Prime Minister in August this year.

Soco noted that its capital expenditure for 2017 includes acquisition of existing seismic data. Initial exploration activities comprise reprocessing and interpretation of seismic data.

The firm invested over $1bn into its oil and gas projects located offshore southern Vietnam since almost two decades.

The company’s also has 28.5% stake in Te Giac Trang field of Block 16-1 and 25% interest in the Ca Ngu Vang field of Block 9-2, both offshore Vietnam.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Oil & Gas> Exploration & Development

Related Dates
2017> October

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Upstream Energy> Exploration
Exploration & Development News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Aquateam COWI - Environmental Consultancy Specialising in Water-Related Services Aquateam COWI is an environmental consultancy specializing in water-related services, with expanded capabilities provided by our parent company, COWI. These services include pre-feasibility and conceptual studies, applied research, process design, plant operation, training and troubleshooting, testing and documentation of products and processes at bench-, pilot- and full-scale, environmental surveillance, environmental risk assessment. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers Subsea Innovation Ltd - Innovative Subsea Engineering Formed in 1985 by a team of experienced engineers and diving professionals Subsea Innovation is a company dedicated to delivering state of the art engineering products to the offshore Oil & Gas and Energy industry throughout the world. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers Bea Technologies SpA - Filtration Technology For over thirty years BEA has been manufacturing and commercialising a wide range of highly innovative technical products for the filtration of liquids and compressed gases. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers Neptune Oceanographics - Global Leader in Detection Services for Subsea Pipeline Leaks Neptune Oceanographics Ltd is a global leader in providing detection services for subsea pipeline leaks in the offshore oil and gas industry. Its strong emphasis on its research and design (R&D) programme ensures that methods for uncovering subsea leaks are continually developed, and mastered. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers

Exploration & Development Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.