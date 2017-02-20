Sound Energy begins TE-8 well drilling in Morocco

Sound Energy, the African and European focused upstream gas company, confirmed the commencement of drilling at the third Tendrara well, onshore Morocco.

Following the recent success at the Company's first two Tendrara wells (TE-6 and TE-7), the Company's third well (TE-8) was spud on 19 February 2017. The TE-8 well is a step out appraisal well some 12 kilometres to the Northeast of TE-7 with the objective of proving up significant additional volumes in the TAGI (Trias Argilo-Greseux Inferieur) reservoir whilst also, for the first time, drilling deeper into the Paleozoic formation.



The drilling and logging of the TE-8 main well bore to a true vertical depth ("TVD") of approximately 2975 metres is expected to take approximately 40 to 50 days. Assuming gas is encountered in the main well bore, a further 30 day sidetrack will be drilled to a TVD of approximately 2633 metres to prove a potentially deeper gas contact approximately 900 metres to the north-west.



The Company looks forward to updating shareholders on achievement of each of the three casing points (13 3/8" casing at 450m TVD, 12 ¼" casing at 2070m TVD and 7" casing at 2587mTVD) in the main well bore and achievement of total depth.



Source: Company Press Release