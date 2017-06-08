Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
South Sudan invites companies to direct negotiations for available oil & gas licenses

Published 08 June 2017

The Ministry of Petroleum, representing the Government of the Republic of South Sudan, has announced that it is welcoming investors to participate in direct negotiations for available oil and gas acreages.

Representatives of the Government, including H.E. Ezekiel Lol Gatkuoth, Minister of Petroleum, are engaging with companies at the Africa Oil & Power conference in Cape Town June 5-7, 2017.

The Ministry is currently in discussions with companies Holdcorp and Royal Oil and Gas in Block E2 and with Royal Oil & Gas in Block A4.

The Ministry of Petroleum is also continues negotiations with a group led by French oil and gas company Total on oil and gas blocks B1 and B2. Also involved in the discussions for B1 and B2 are UK independent Tullow Oil and the Kuwait Foreign Petroleum Exploration Company (KUFPEC).

“Our message to global energy investors continues to be that South Sudan is pro-business and open for business,” said the Minister of Petroleum. “We want to attract companies that share our ambition to develop resources quickly. We look forward to continue engaging with interested parties.”

On June 7 at the Africa Oil & Power conference, South Sudan will host a special Market Spotlight session to discuss oil and gas activities in the country and the primary investments taking place to stimulate the national economy. South Sudan plans to double total oil production by 2018. It currently produces 130,000 barrels per day but can produce as much as 500,000 barrels per day.



Source: Company Press Release

