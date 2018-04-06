Stantec awarded FEED contract for implementing Titanium’s CVWTM technology

Stantec has been awarded the front-end engineering design (FEED) contract by Titanium for the first commercial facility implementing Titanium’s Creating Value from Waste (CVWTM) technology.

The project consists of a new Concentrator Plant and a new Mineral Separation Plant as well as associated interconnections at an oil sands operation, located north of Fort McMurray, Alberta.

“Stantec is committed to innovation, sustainability, and environmental leadership in resource development,” says Dean Robertson, director Oil & Gas, Stantec. “We are excited to support this unique, important project, providing new solutions for tailings management, and the opportunity for additional economic benefit in the oil sands.”

CVWTM technology is designed to recover bitumen and solvent from froth treatment tailings, preventing hydrocarbons from entering the tailings pond and releasing greenhouse gases into the environment. CVWTM reduces the environmental impact of oil sands tailings while recovering valuable mineral resources that would otherwise be unrecovered.

"We look forward to working with this well-established, Alberta based company," says Scott Nelson, president and chief executive officer of Titanium. "Stantec is a top tier global design and delivery firm with significant oil sands experience. Their expertise and innovation will help in our advancement for sustainable environmental solutions for oil sands development."

Stantec will be working alongside IHC Robbins, industry experts specializing in mineral sands, who will be responsible for process design services for the minerals separation design.

The FEED project is being supported with significant funding by Emissions Reduction Alberta (ERA).

Commencing in April 2018, the FEED project is targeted for completion in 2019.

