Alcatel Submarine Networks to supply reservoir monitoring system for Johan Sverdrup field

France-based Alcatel Submarine Networks has been awarded a contract by Norwegian firm Statoil to provide permanent reservoir monitoring (PRM) system for the giant Johan Sverdrup field offshore Norway.

The contract will see Johan Sverdrup having one of the largest fiber optic seismic systems of its kind, with 380km of fiber optic seismic cables installed on the seabed and more than 6500 acoustic sensors covering an area of more than 120km2.

Statoil said the seismic cables installation on the sea bed will commence in 2019.

The seismic sensors, which will embedded into the seabed, are expected to provide more frequent and much improved seismic images of changes in the reservoir.

Johan Sverdrup project director Kjetel Digre said: “Johan Sverdrup will make up a significant part of Norwegian oil production going forward and has a lifespan of over 50 years, so it is important that we work systematically to maximize value and ensure as high a recovery factor as possible from the field.

“PRM plays an important role in this, and will be a key tool in realizing the 70% recovery ambition on Johan Sverdrup.”

Statoil said that the frame agreement also includes opportunities for future collaboration around technology development and solutions as well as an option to extend seismic coverage to include the southernmost part of the Johan Sverdrup field.

Johan Sverdrup Petroleum technology head Eli Eikje said: “We see great potential with PRM on Johan Sverdrup in terms of improved visualization, modeling and eventually also predictive analytics.”

Using optical fiber technology, the PRM on Johan Sverdrup field allows for continuous recording of changes in the subsurface.

Statoil will use the significant data generated by the PRM system to deliver on its digital roadmap for the field.

Image: Illustration of seismic technology for Johan Sverdrup field offshore Norway. Photo: courtesy of Statoil ASA.