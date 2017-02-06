Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Oil & Gas
Exploration & Development
Exploration & Development Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Oil & Gas | Exploration & Development
Exploration & Development News

Statoil discovers new gas reserves west of Valemon field in North Sea

EBR Staff Writer Published 06 February 2017

Statoil has discovered additional gas on the western side of the Valemon field in the Norwegian North Sea with an estimated reserve of 20-50 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe).

The discovery on the field called Valemon West from the Norwegian oil and gas giant comes two years after putting Valemon on stream. It is also the company’s second gas discovery in the year.

Valemon is a gas and condensate field containing 192 MMboe. It is located between Kvitebjørn and Gullfaks South in the North Sea and about 160kms west of Bergen.

Statoil operations west cluster senior vice president Gunnar Nakken said: “This is an important discovery for the further development of Valemon.

"These new reserves can be put on stream immediately and will add considerable value. The discovery proves that there are still good opportunities in the North Sea, an area we know well, and its infrastructure is extensive.”

Statoil’s operations west cluster covers its Bergen-operated fields.

Statoil’s head of exploration in Norway and the UK Jez Averty said: "Discoveries like this one and Cape Vulture are valuable contributions to existing fields.”

Valemon West is the seventh exploration well being drilled by Statoil in production licence 193 D, Valemon Unit.

The Norwegian company had drilled it by the jackup rig West Elara from Valemon to a vertical depth of 4,337mts below sea level. The exploration well is presently being completed and placed on stream from the Valemon platform.

While Statoil Petroleum is the operator of Valemon with a majority stake of 53.775%, Petoro is the biggest minority stake holder with 30%. Other stakeholders in the Valemon gas and condensate field are Centrica Resources (Norge) (13%) and A/S Norske Shell (3.225%).

Image: The Valemon platform in the North Sea. Photo: courtesy of Harald Pettersen/ Statoil ASA.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Oil & Gas> Exploration & Development

Related Dates
2017> February

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Upstream Energy> Exploration> Conventional
Exploration & Development News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Bender - Intelligent Monitoring of Critical Power Systems Bender UK is the leading specialist supplier of innovative solutions for offshore monitoring and fault location to protect plant and electrical power systems. Bender intelligent monitoring of critical power systems boosts productivity for oil and gas sector. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers INTERTEC- Protecting Field-Based Equipment in Harsh Conditions for 50 Years INTERTEC offers a versatile range of solutions designed to protect field instrumentation in chemical and petrochemical plants, as well as other industries. Sensitive and valuable measuring and control instruments are reliably protected against freezing, excessive heat, corrosion and condensation. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers Check-All Valve - In-Line, Spring Loaded Check Valves Check-All Valve Mfg. Co. makes a complete line of in-line spring-loaded piston-type check valves. Many series are available which provide check valves for practically every service application. All valves are available with metal-to-metal or soft seats. Sizes range from 1/8 NPT to 20 inch flanged connections. Pressure ratings are available from full vacuum to 10,000 PSI. Special materials are available and you can choose from a wide range of spring settings for all the valves. CE/PED Compliant, CRN Registered, ISO 9001 Certified. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers WRT bv - Additives for Fuel, Lubricant and Crude Oil Treatment Since 1985, WRT has been a leading additive technology and services provider in the fuel industry. We develop, manufacture, blend and supply fuel additives that improve the quality, performance, handling and safety of crude oil, biofuels and petroleum products. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers

Exploration & Development Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.