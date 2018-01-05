Statoil encounters dry well near Gina Krog field

Statoil Petroleum, the operator of production licence 029 C, has concluded the drilling of wildcat well 15/6-14 S near the Gina Krog field in the North Sea where it encountered a dry well.

The well was drilled on behalf of the Gina Krog Unit in production licence 029 C just north of the Gina Krog field in the central part of the North Sea, about 250 kilometres west of Stavanger.

The objective of the well was to prove petroleum in Middle Jurassic reservoir rocks (the Hugin formation) and to conduct extensive data acquisition, in the event of a discovery.

The well encountered about 15 metres of sandstone in the Hugin formation, with moderate to poor reservoir quality. The well is dry.

Data acquisition and sampling have been carried out.

This is the first exploration well in production licence 029 C. The licence was awarded on 17 October 2012 after the carve-out from production licence 029.

The well was drilled to respective vertical and measured depths of 3850 and 4620 metres below the sea surface, and was terminated in the Sleipner formation in the Middle Jurassic. Water depth at the site is 114 metres. The well has been permanently plugged and abandoned.

The well was drilled with the Maersk Integrator drilling facility, which will now continue to drill development wells on the Gina Krog field.

Source: Company Press Release