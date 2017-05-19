Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Statoil extends operational inspection frame deal with Oceaneering

Published 19 May 2017

Oceaneering International's oilfield business segment, Asset Integrity, has secured a three-year operational inspection frame agreement extension from Statoil Petroleum.

The Frame Agreement provides for Oceaneering to develop and implement inspection and maintenance programs related to 14 specified Norwegian onshore and offshore facilities.

The programs include the assessment and reporting of integrity status and corrective measures, and cover non-destructive testing, video inspection, vibration measurement, thermography, and heat exchanger inspection.  

The agreement also provides Statoil the opportunity to add other fields to the work scope.

Oceaneering president and Chief Executive Officer Roderick Larson said, “The extension of the Frame Agreement further demonstrates our good, long-term relationship with Statoil, which is based on the delivery of safe, reliable, and cost-effective services.”



Source: Company Press Release

