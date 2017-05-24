Statoil to invest nearly $240m in digitalization

Statoil is setting up a digital centre of excellence and launching a roadmap with seven specific programs for digitalization.

Digitalisation will help improve the safety, security and efficiency of Statoil operations.

Towards 2020 Statoil expects to invest NOK 1-2 billion in new digital technologies, accelerating the digital roadmap work. Digital technologies will also be part of other Statoil technology and research projects.

“Aiming to be a global digital leader within our core areas, we are now stepping up our efforts to capture opportunities provided by the rapid development within digital technologies,” says Statoil’s chief executive officer, Eldar Sætre.

The oil industry is already extensively utilising IT technology and digitalisation, but the rapid technological development creates new opportunities, particularly within the following areas:

Digitalisation of work processes

Improving the efficiency of the way we work by reducing the time spent on manual and repetitive tasks, where possible.

Advanced data analytics

Improving our understanding of extensive and complex data for better decision-making by means of advanced data analytics and machine learning.

Robotics and remote control

Increasing the operational regularity, reducing costs and improving safety and security by reducing human activity in physically intensive activities. Examples of this are robotic drilling and automated installations.

“Digitalisation can help improve the safety and security of our operations, both by means of data that provide us with a better decision-making basis, and through reduced exposure in risky operations. A combination of digitalisation, standardisation and a culture for continuous improvement may drive cost reductions, and form the basis for increased value creation and activity,” Sætre says.

Digital centre of excellence

Statoil is establishing a digital centre of excellence that will coordinate and manage the digitalisation efforts across the company. The centre of excellence will collaborate with external specialist communities, have dedicated units for data analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence, as well as leaders for digital programmes. Statoil will recruit candidates for the centre of excellence both internally and externally, and the leader will report to Statoil’s chief operating officer (COO).

Seven programmes for digitalisation

Statoil is establishing a roadmap with seven programmes in the further digitalisation process:

Digital safety, security and sustainability

Using data to reduce safety risks, improve learning from historical incidents, strengthen security, and reduce the carbon footprint of our operations.

Process digitalisation

Streamlining of work processes and reduction of manual input across the value chain.

Subsurface analytics

Improving data accessibility and analytical tools for subsurface data, enabling better decision-making.

Next generation well delivery

Enhancing utilisation of well and subsurface data for planning, real-time analytics and increased automation.

Field of the future

Smart design and concept selection by maximising the use of available data, and integrating digital technologies in future fields.

Data-driven operations

Using data to maximise asset value through production optimisation and maintenance improvements.

Commercial insights

Improving analytical tools and data accessibility within our commercial areas to enable better decision-making.

“The roadmap and the seven programmes will help accelerate the digital development of Statoil. Utilising the digital opportunities that large volumes of data provide, we make better decisions, enabling improved safety and security, reduced emissions and more efficient operations,” says Jannicke Nilsson, Statoil’s chief operating officer (COO).

Source: Company Press Release