Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology
Oil & Gas
Exploration & Development
Exploration & Development Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Oil & Gas | Exploration & Development
Exploration & Development News

Tap Oil completes drilling of MNA-18 and MNA-19 wells in Thailand

Published 06 November 2017

Tap Oil has completed the drilling of the MNA-18 and MNA-19 wells with the Atwood Orca jackup drilling unit on the Manora Oil Field in the Northern Gulf of Thailand.

The rig is currently preparing to spud the Ladawan-D exploration well. A further exploration well, targeting the L prospect is planned to be drilled as part of the current campaign.

Development Drilling Results

The MNA-19 infill well targeted 600 series sandstone reservoirs in the Central Fault Block. The primary target reservoirs all came in on prognosis and are oil-bearing with petrophysical interpretation of 118 feet of oil pay. The well has been completed with an electric submersible pump (“ESP”) and is currently producing at a restricted rate of 900 barrels of oil per day (“bopd”), while being chocked back in order to assess the overall impact on surrounding wells before optimising production rates. The well took approximately 15 days versus a planned 19 days to drill and complete.

The MNA-18 development well encountered approximately 87 feet of oil-bearing pay in the primary target, the 500 series sandstone reservoirs in the Eastern Fault Block; and 68 feet of oil pay in the secondary target, the 600 series reservoirs. The well is currently being completed in the 500 series reservoirs with an ESP with expected start up rate of ca. 1500 barrels of oil per day. The well took 16 days versus a planned 21 days to drill and complete.

The Manora field is currently producing approximately 7,000 bopd (2,100 bopd net to TAP) ahead of MNA-18 being brought online and production is expected to average between 6,800 – 7,100 bopd (gross) during calendar year 2017.

Ladawan-D Exploration Prospect

The Ladawan-D well is targeting the geological equivalent of the 500 sand series found in the Manora field. The prospect is located approximately 10 km from the Manora Platform, outside of the Manora Production Area. In the event of success, it is estimated that the Manora field life could be extended by approximately two years.

A reservation fee is payable to hold acreage in the G1/48 permit outside of the Production Area, which can be offset against exploration costs.

Tap will provide an update upon completion of the drilling of the Ladawan-D well.



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Oil & Gas> Drilling & Production
Oil & Gas> Exploration & Development

Related Dates
2017> November

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Upstream Energy> Exploration
Energy and Utilities> Commodity> Gas
Energy and Utilities> Commodity> Oil
Energy and Utilities> Upstream Energy> Production
Exploration & Development News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Neptune Oceanographics - Global Leader in Detection Services for Subsea Pipeline Leaks Neptune Oceanographics Ltd is a global leader in providing detection services for subsea pipeline leaks in the offshore oil and gas industry. Its strong emphasis on its research and design (R&D) programme ensures that methods for uncovering subsea leaks are continually developed, and mastered. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers Bea Technologies SpA - Filtration Technology For over thirty years BEA has been manufacturing and commercialising a wide range of highly innovative technical products for the filtration of liquids and compressed gases. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers Subsea Innovation Ltd - Innovative Subsea Engineering Formed in 1985 by a team of experienced engineers and diving professionals Subsea Innovation is a company dedicated to delivering state of the art engineering products to the offshore Oil & Gas and Energy industry throughout the world. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers Aquateam COWI - Environmental Consultancy Specialising in Water-Related Services Aquateam COWI is an environmental consultancy specializing in water-related services, with expanded capabilities provided by our parent company, COWI. These services include pre-feasibility and conceptual studies, applied research, process design, plant operation, training and troubleshooting, testing and documentation of products and processes at bench-, pilot- and full-scale, environmental surveillance, environmental risk assessment. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers

Exploration & Development Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.