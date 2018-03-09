Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology
Oil & Gas
Exploration & Development
Exploration & Development Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Oil & Gas | Exploration & Development
Exploration & Development News

Tonalli gets approval to start drilling in Mexican onshore block Tecolutla

Published 09 March 2018

International Frontier Resources (IFR) said that Tonalli Energia, its 50-50 joint venture with Grupo IDESA has been granted final authorization to start drilling operations onshore oil and gas block Tecolutla in Mexico.

Approval of the plan for Industrial Safety Management System, Operational Safety and Environmental Protection (SASISOPA) (the “implementation plan”) has been granted by the National Agency of Industrial Safety and Environmental Protection of the Hydrocarbons Sector (Agencia de Seguridad, Energía y Ambiente - ASEA).

The implementation plan details the operations safety system Tonalli will use for oil and gas operations in Mexico.

IFR president and CEO Steve Hanson said: “Having satisfied all regulatory requirements, Tonalli is now preparing for rig mobilization and drilling operations for the TEC-10 directional development well.

“Tonalli expects the construction of the drill pad to be completed by mid-March and a spud date is anticipated in mid-April.

“Based on our interpretation of 3D seismic data, we believe the Tecolutla field has been significantly underdeveloped, and the TEC-10 well is an important step in developing the asset to achieve commercial production.”

Tonalli intends to initiate the Tecolutla development program utilizing modern drilling and completion techniques to increase productivity and recovery from the reservoir.

TEC-10 will be the first Tecolutla well to target new locations within the reservoir leveraging the advantage of recently acquired 3D seismic, which has now been reprocessed by Tonalli.

In addition, offsetting field data obtained by Tonalli in Round 2.3 indicated reservoir properties and well productive capabilities of the El Abra formation that increased Tonalli’s confidence in the economic viability of the Tecolutla block.

The producing carbonate oil reservoir in the Tecolutla block is the El Abra formation at a depth of 2,340 meters.

To date, 1.9 million barrels of oil have been recovered from four previously producing wells at Tecolutla.

The wells at Tecolutla were drilled by PEMEX between 1956 and 1972 and had initial production rates up to 473 barrels per day.

IFR was one of the first foreign companies to participate in the historic reform of Mexico’s oil and gas sector when Tonalli was granted the right to operate, develop and produce hydrocarbons at Tecolutla through a licensing contract with the Mexican government.

The Tecolutla block was awarded to Tonalli as part of the first round and third call of Mexico’s oil and natural gas “mature fields” bid round (“Round 1.3”), the first in almost 80 years. Each of the blocks offered in Round 1.3 attracted multiple bids.



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Oil & Gas> Exploration & Development

Related Dates
2018> March

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Upstream Energy> Exploration
Exploration & Development News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Aquateam COWI - Environmental Consultancy Specialising in Water-Related Services Aquateam COWI is an environmental consultancy specializing in water-related services, with expanded capabilities provided by our parent company, COWI. These services include pre-feasibility and conceptual studies, applied research, process design, plant operation, training and troubleshooting, testing and documentation of products and processes at bench-, pilot- and full-scale, environmental surveillance, environmental risk assessment. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers INTERTEC- Protecting Field-Based Equipment in Harsh Conditions for 50 Years INTERTEC offers a versatile range of solutions designed to protect field instrumentation in chemical and petrochemical plants, as well as other industries. Sensitive and valuable measuring and control instruments are reliably protected against freezing, excessive heat, corrosion and condensation. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers Neptune Oceanographics - Global Leader in Detection Services for Subsea Pipeline Leaks Neptune Oceanographics Ltd is a global leader in providing detection services for subsea pipeline leaks in the offshore oil and gas industry. Its strong emphasis on its research and design (R&D) programme ensures that methods for uncovering subsea leaks are continually developed, and mastered. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers Lightning Eliminators & Consultants, Inc.for Expert Lightning Protection Lightning Eliminators & Consultants, Inc. (LEC) serves its clients by installing and maintaining lightning protection systems (LPS), and prevention solutions. Equipped with over four decades of experience, LEC has provided successful support to over 90 countries and throughout the United States. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers

Exploration & Development Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.