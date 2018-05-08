Torchlight Energy begins drilling at Winkler project in Delaware Basin

Torchlight Energy Resources has commenced drilling of the first well at the Winkler project in the Delaware Basin, US.

Torchlight’s operating partner, MECO IV has begun the pilot hole on the project and is currently drilling ahead at 3500 feet. The plan is to evaluate the various potential zones for a lateral leg to be drilled once logging is completed. The Company expects the most likely target to be the Wolfcamp A interval. The well is on 320 newly acquired acres offsetting the original leasehold Torchlight entered into in December, 2017. The additional acreage was leased by Torchlight’s operating partner under the Area of Mutual Interest Agreement (AMI) and Torchlight recently exercised its right to participate for its 12.5% in the additional 1080 gross acres. Torchlight’s carried interest in the first well, as outlined in the agreement, was originally planned to be on the first acreage acquired. That carried interest is being applied to this new well and will allow MECO IV to drill and produce potential revenues sooner than originally planned. The primary leasehold is a 320-acre block directly West of the current position and will allow for 5000-foot lateral wells to be drilled.

“We are excited to be entering the Delaware basin with our technically strong operating partner MECO IV out of Denver,” stated John Brda, CEO of Torchlight. “The well is in an excellent area with premier offset operators making excellent wells in multiple pay zones. We look forward to MECO executing on the technical and scientific aspects of the project, ultimately delivering a 5000’ lateral in the best pay zone identified.”

The Company will provide additional details once drilling results are available.

Source: Company Press Release