Total, Google to develop AI solutions for oil and gas analysis

Total has signed an agreement with Google Cloud to jointly develop artificial intelligence (A.I.) solutions to be applied to subsurface data analysis for oil and gas exploration and production.

The agreement focuses on the development of A.I. programs that will make it possible to interpret subsurface images, notably from seismic studies (using Computer Vision technology) and automate the analysis of technical documents (using Natural Language Processing technology).

These programs will allow Total’s geologists, geophysicists, reservoir and geo-information engineers to explore and assess oil & gas fields faster and more effectively.

Under this partnership, Total geoscientists will work side-by-side with Google Cloud’s machine learning experts within the same project team based in Google Cloud’s Advanced Solutions Lab in California.

Total Group CTO senior vice president Marie-Noëlle Semeria said: “Total is convinced that applying artificial intelligence in the oil and gas industry is a promising avenue to be explored for optimizing our performance, particularly in subsurface data interpretation.

“We are excited to work with Google Cloud towards this goal. This builds on the strategy being developed at Total, where A.I. is already used, for example, in predictive maintenance at facilities.

Total Exploration & Production exploration senior vice president Kevin McLachlan said: “We believe that the combination of Total’s geoscience expertise and Google’s artificial intelligence skills will ensure the project’s success. Our ambition is to give our geoscience engineers an A.I. personal assistant in the next few years that will free them up to focus on high value-added tasks.”

Google Cloud global customer operations president Paul-Henri Ferrand said: “We are thrilled to welcome Total in our Advanced Solutions Labs for the development of A.I. solutions.

“We are keen to engage our best A.I. engineers to work with Total’s geosciences’ experts.”

Source: Company Press Release