Total signs deals to explore offshore Senegal for oil and gas

EBR Staff Writer Published 03 May 2017

Total has signed two agreements with Senegal, allowing the French company to explore the West African country's deep and ultra-deep offshore.

Under one deal, Total will explore in the deepwater Rufisque Offshore Profond Block where it will be the operator with a 90% stake.

Senegal's state-run oil company Petrosen will hold the remaining 10% stake in the 10,357km2 offshore block.

A cooperation agreement with Petrosen and Senegal’s Ministry of Energy and Renewable Energy Development will see Total carry out studies to assess the exploration potential of Senegal’s ultradeep water.

Total will also become operator of an exploration block.

Total chairman and CEO Patrick Pouyanné said: “An established player in refining and marketing in Senegal, Total is delighted to expand its presence in the country in the exploration & production segment.

“These agreements are part of the Group’s strategy to carry out exploration activities in new deepwater basins in Africa and leverage our world renowned expertise. Total is pleased to be bringing our know-how to the promising exploration zones in Senegal.”

Total has been operating in Senegal in the refining and marketing of petroleum products since 1947. It claims to have grown a network of 174 service stations across the country.

In another development, Total has brought the offshore Badamyar gas project in Myanmar on stream. The company commenced production from the gas project, which is situated 220kms offshore to the south of Yangon.

The Badamyar gas project in which Total has a 31.2% stake will allow for an extension of the Yadana gas field’s production plateau of 8 billion cubic meters per year after 2020 as well.

Image: Total to play a role in exploration activities in Senegal’s deep and ultra-deep offshore. Photo: courtesy of suwatpo/Freedigitalphotos.net.

