Exploration & Development
TPG Pace to acquire EnerVest’s shale assets for $2.7bn

EBR Staff Writer Published 21 March 2018

TPG Pace Energy (TPGE), an energy-focused special purpose acquisition entity, has signed an agreement to acquire oil and gas assets from certain funds managed by EnerVest for approximately $2.66bn.

Under the terms of the deal, TPGE will merge with EnerVest’s South Texas Division to create Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (Magnolia), which will be traded on the New York Stock Exchange.

TPGE is formed by TPG Capital and the former CEO of Occidental Petroleum, Steve Chazen.

Led by Chazen, who is the current chairman and CEO TPGE, the new company will be the large-scale, pure-play South Texas independent oil and gas operator holding Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk assets.

Additionally, Magnolia Oil and Gas will purchase EnerVest’s approximately 360,000 total net acres in South Texas. The assets comprise approximately 14,000 net acres in Karnes County and 345,000 net acres in the emerging, high-growth potential Giddings Field.

Under a long-term services agreement, EnerVest’s South Texas operating team will continue to operate the assets after the completion of the transaction.

Chazen said: “In creating Magnolia, we have a unique opportunity to build a new company anchored by what we consider to be some of the highest quality oil producing acreage in the country.

“We believe Magnolia’s acreage in Karnes County has some of the best economics in the United States and, when coupled with the upside in the Giddings Field, is a great fit with our criteria.

“Our objective is to maximize shareholder returns by generating steady production growth, strong pre-tax margins in excess of industry norms and significant free cash flow.

“Assuming moderate commodity prices, we plan to invest less than 60% of cash flow to fund a drilling program that consistently delivers more than 10% annual production growth.”

Upon completion of the deal, which is scheduled by the end of June 2018, TPG Pace will change its name to Magnolia Oil & Gas.

EnerVest will operate the assets and own about 51% in the new company while TPG Pace investors will own 43% interest and TPG will own the remaining stake.

EnerVest founder and CEO John Walker said: “EnerVest’s strategy always has been to optimize returns for our investors and to leverage the strengths of our operating company to advance that strategy.”

Image: TPGE will merge with EnerVest’s South Texas Division to create Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation. Photo: courtesy of adamr/FreeDigitalPhotos.net.

