Add Energy and partners look to tap smaller gas assets with new FLNG concept

Add Energy has partnered with Transborders Energy (TBE) to develop a small floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) concept to tap the small-scale stranded gas resources around the world.

Add Energy and Transborders Energy also joined forces with TechnipFMC and MODEC for the FLNG concept, which targets resources discovered in the range ≈ 0.5 to 2 tcf.

The new concept will help in tapping the offshore gas resources located in remote locations which are otherwise very expensive to explore.

Add Energy said that the pre-defined, lower-cost concept involves deploying a ≈1mmt/yr FLNG vessel to the fields that fit the concept.

TBE managing director Daein Cha said: “The deployment of our pre-determined, low cost small scale FLNG concept on already discovered but stranded resources with innovative financial and commercial structures delivered by a small but high caliber team establishes a new value proposition to the resource owners and LNG buyers.”

Add Energy expects that the low cost concept has potential to unlock hundreds of uneconomic smaller natural gas resources.

Transborders has identified offshore Australia as suitable for an initial pilot project and plans to confirm target resource by early 2018. Final investment decision for the project is scheduled by 2020.

Add Energy well engineering vice-president Eduardo Robaina said: “LNG development is currently focused on fields with large scale volumes between 5 and 10 trillion cubic feet or more.

“However, a supply shortage in LNG is expected from mid 2020 due to demand growth and a failure to proceed with new mega project developments.”

In addition to managing the drilling operations, maintenance, safety and risk management of the projects, Add Energy will serve as exclusive partner for TBE to engineer, procure, drill and operate the wells.

Additionally, TechnipFMC will be the exclusive partner to TBE for the engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (EPCI) of the subsea umbilicals, risers and flowlines (SURF) and the FLNG vessel.

MODEC will be the technical adviser for the EPCI of the hull, LNG tank and turret mooring system of the FLNG vessel. It will also provide operations and maintenance of the FLNG vessel.

Image: Illustration of FLNG solution for small-scale stranded gas resources. Photo: courtesy of Add Energy Group AS.