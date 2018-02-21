Trinidad Drilling begins strategic review process

Trinidad Drilling, a provider of contract drilling and related services, has revealed that its board of directors has started a formal process to initiate a strategic review in a move to boost shareholder value.

Trinidad believes that the current trading price of its common shares does not reflect the value of the Company, despite improving industry fundamentals and recent steps taken by Trinidad to improve shareholder value.

In connection with this process, the Board intends to undertake a comprehensive review to identify and consider a broad range of alternatives and their potential to enhance shareholder value, including, but not limited to, a sale of selected assets, a merger, a corporate sale, a strategic partnership, various capital re-deployment opportunities or any combination of the foregoing.

The Company does not intend to set a definite schedule to complete its evaluation or process and cautions that there are no assurances or guarantees that the process will result in a transaction or, if a transaction is undertaken, the terms or timing of such a transaction.

The Board has appointed a special committee of independent directors (the "Strategic Review Committee"), chaired by Trinidad’s lead director, Ken Stickland, to facilitate and lead the review.

The Board has engaged TD Securities Inc. and Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP as its financial and legal advisors, respectively, to assist it with the review.

Trinidad is in a strong financial position, generating free cash flow from its core business to fund its previously announced capital program, and also has additional liquidity through its existing credit facilities.

Throughout the strategic review process, Trinidad will continue to execute on its business strategy. Trinidad’s management team and the Board are committed to acting in the best interests of the Company and believe this will ultimately benefit shareholders, staff and customers.

Trinidad will continue to provide industry-leading solutions and high quality operational performance for its clients.

The Company does not intend to periodically or otherwise disclose developments with respect to the strategic review process unless the Board has approved a specific transaction or action plan, or otherwise determines that disclosure is necessary or appropriate.

Source: Company Press Release