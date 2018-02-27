Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Exploration & Development News

Adnoc awards stake in Lower Zakum offshore concession to Inpex

EBR Staff Writer Published 27 February 2018

Japan’s Inpex has been awarded a 10% participating interest in the Lower Zakum concession located approximately 80km offshore northwest of Abu Dhabi, UAE.

The concession has been awarded by Abu Dhabi's state energy company Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc). The 40-year agreement worth AED2.2bn ($600m) is effective from 9 March 2018 to 8 March 2058.

Inpex’s wholly-owned subsidiary JODCO Lower Zakum will hold and manage the interest in the concession.  

Adnoc will retain 60% stake in the Lower Zakum concession and will award the remaining 30% stake in the concession to other potential partners.

Separately, Inpex has signed 25-year extension deal for the Satah and Umm Al Dalkh concessions offshore Abu Dhabi, with the Supreme Petroleum Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi (SPC) and Adnoc.

As per the deal, which is effective form 9 March 2019 to 8 March 2043, the Japanese oil firm will have 40% stake in Satah concession. It will increase its stake in Umm Al Dalkh concession from 12% to 40%.

Inpex has paid AED920m ($250m) for the extension of interests in the Satah and Umm Al-Dalkh concessions. The remaining stakes in the two concessions will be held by Adnoc.

ADNOC Group CEO Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber said: “Adnoc aims to seize new opportunities from increasing energy demand in Asia’s expanding economies.

“This agreement demonstrates the international market’s confidence in Adnoc’s long-term production targets and our plans to maximize value from our offshore resources.”

Inpex president and CEO Toshiaki Kitamura said: “The agreement results, in part, from the unwavering long-term partnership that Inpex has built and maintained with Abu Dhabi over more than 40 years, and demonstrates Inpex’s long-term commitment to the further development of Abu Dhabi’s energy industry over the next several decades.”

The Lower Zakum oil field, which began production in 1967, has production capacity of approximately 450,000 barrels of crude oil per day. 

Inpex said that the Satah and Umm Al Dalkh oil fields will have a combined production capacity of approximately 45,000 barrels of crude oil per day.

Image: Officials from Inpex and Abu Dhabi National Oil Company. Photo: courtesy of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company.

