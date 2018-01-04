US Energy Department to fund $30m for unconventional oil and gas projects

The US Department of Energy (DOE) has selected six projects which will receive approximately $30m in federal funding to boost unconventional oil and natural gas recovery.

Selected under the Office of Fossil Energy’s (FE’s) Advanced Technology Solutions for Unconventional Oil and Gas Development funding opportunity, the six new projects will help in addressing ‘critical gaps’ in completion and production of reservoirs and develop next-generation technologies, DOE said.

C-Crete Technologies has been selected for its project to develop reinforced multifunctional well cement to prevent offshore spills and leaks at extreme high-temperature, high-pressure, and corrosive conditions. The project will receive $1.50m funding support.

The US DOE will grant $7.94m funding to the Institute of Gas Technology in Illinois to undertake multiple hydraulic fracture tests in the Delaware basin evaluating well completion, design and environmental impact.

Texas A&M University will receive $8m funding support for its “Eagle Ford Shale Laboratory”, a study focused on improve the efficiency of shale oil production.

Additionally, the US will grant $1.49m to Trustees of the Colorado School of Mines to support its project to develop robust pipeline coatings in order to prevent hydrate deposit in undersea oil pipelines. The project will also ensure effectiveness in preventing leaks and spills offshore.

About $3.68m will also be granted by the US DOE to the University of Louisiana at Lafayette for its marine shale laboratory to assess the cost efficient and environmentally safe ways of extracting light oils.

The energy department will fund $7.99m to Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University for their study into the potential resources and well completion strategies in Central Appalachia.

The DOE said that the six selected projects will help the department in advancing the economic viability and environmentally sound development of domestic unconventional oil and gas (UOG) resources and also support its efforts in both onshore and offshore UOG research.