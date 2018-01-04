Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology
Oil & Gas
Exploration & Development
Exploration & Development Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Oil & Gas | Exploration & Development
Exploration & Development News

US Energy Department to fund $30m for unconventional oil and gas projects

EBR Staff Writer Published 04 January 2018

The US Department of Energy (DOE) has selected six projects which will receive approximately $30m in federal funding to boost unconventional oil and natural gas recovery.

Selected under the Office of Fossil Energy’s (FE’s) Advanced Technology Solutions for Unconventional Oil and Gas Development funding opportunity, the six new projects will help in addressing ‘critical gaps’ in completion and production of reservoirs and develop next-generation technologies, DOE said.

C-Crete Technologies has been selected for its project to develop reinforced multifunctional well cement to prevent offshore spills and leaks at extreme high-temperature, high-pressure, and corrosive conditions. The project will receive $1.50m funding support.

The US DOE will grant $7.94m funding to the Institute of Gas Technology in Illinois to undertake multiple hydraulic fracture tests in the Delaware basin evaluating well completion, design and environmental impact.

Texas A&M University will receive $8m funding support for its “Eagle Ford Shale Laboratory”, a study focused on improve the efficiency of shale oil production.

Additionally, the US will grant $1.49m to Trustees of the Colorado School of Mines to support its project to develop robust pipeline coatings in order to prevent hydrate deposit in undersea oil pipelines. The project will also ensure effectiveness in preventing leaks and spills offshore.

About $3.68m will also be granted by the US DOE to the University of Louisiana at Lafayette for its marine shale laboratory to assess the cost efficient and environmentally safe ways of extracting light oils.

The energy department will fund $7.99m to Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University for their study into the potential resources and well completion strategies in Central Appalachia.

The DOE said that the six selected projects will help the department in advancing the economic viability and environmentally sound development of domestic unconventional oil and gas (UOG) resources and also support its efforts in both onshore and offshore UOG research.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Oil & Gas> Exploration & Development

Related Dates
2018> January

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Upstream Energy> Exploration
Exploration & Development News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Lightning Eliminators & Consultants, Inc.for Expert Lightning Protection Lightning Eliminators & Consultants, Inc. (LEC) serves its clients by installing and maintaining lightning protection systems (LPS), and prevention solutions. Equipped with over four decades of experience, LEC has provided successful support to over 90 countries and throughout the United States. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers Aquateam COWI - Environmental Consultancy Specialising in Water-Related Services Aquateam COWI is an environmental consultancy specializing in water-related services, with expanded capabilities provided by our parent company, COWI. These services include pre-feasibility and conceptual studies, applied research, process design, plant operation, training and troubleshooting, testing and documentation of products and processes at bench-, pilot- and full-scale, environmental surveillance, environmental risk assessment. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers Neptune Oceanographics - Global Leader in Detection Services for Subsea Pipeline Leaks Neptune Oceanographics Ltd is a global leader in providing detection services for subsea pipeline leaks in the offshore oil and gas industry. Its strong emphasis on its research and design (R&D) programme ensures that methods for uncovering subsea leaks are continually developed, and mastered. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers INTERTEC- Protecting Field-Based Equipment in Harsh Conditions for 50 Years INTERTEC offers a versatile range of solutions designed to protect field instrumentation in chemical and petrochemical plants, as well as other industries. Sensitive and valuable measuring and control instruments are reliably protected against freezing, excessive heat, corrosion and condensation. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers

Exploration & Development Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.