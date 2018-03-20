Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Exploration & Development News

U.S. Silica to sell three transload assets to CIG Logistics

EBR Staff Writer Published 20 March 2018

U.S. Silica Holdings has signed an agreement to sell three transloads located in the Permian, Eagle Ford and Appalachian Basins to CIG Logistics for $75m.

The transaction is expected to close by the end of this month, pending financing.

The three facilities are located near Odessa, Texas, San Antonio, Texas and Benwood, W. Va., and comprise approximately 70 thousand tons of storage capacity.  As part of the agreement, U.S. Silica will continue to service customer needs through the transloads, which CIG will now own and operate.

Commenting on the transaction, U.S. Silica President and Chief Executive Officer Bryan Shinn said, ''This sale continues our successful strategy of utilizing outstanding partners, like CIG, to manage our transloading operations while we concentrate on delivering excellent customer service. Our focus as a company remains growing and diversifying our business and managing other capital allocation priorities, including returning cash to shareholders.  This transaction fits well with our priorities and I look forward to working more closely with the CIG team."

Simmons & Company International, Energy Specialists of Piper Jaffray, served as exclusive financial advisor to U.S. Silica in the transaction.



Source: Company Press Release

