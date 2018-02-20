Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology
Oil & Gas
Exploration & Development
Exploration & Development Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Oil & Gas | Exploration & Development
Exploration & Development News

Vista Oil & Gas to acquire oil and gas assets in Argentina

EBR Staff Writer Published 20 February 2018

Vista Oil & Gas has agreed to acquire oil and gas assets in Argentina from Pampa Energía (Pampa) as well as Pluspetrol Resources.

The firm will acquire a fully operational oil and gas platform from Pampa Energía and Pluspetrol with interests in certain exploitation concessions, assessment blocks and exploration permits in Argentina.

In January, Vista had agreed to acquire Pampa’s 58.88% stake in Argentinean firm Petrolera Entre Lomas (PELSA), which holds 73.15% interest in three exploitation concessions in the Neuquina basin in the provinces of Neuquén and Río Negro, Argentina.

The acquisition will also its 3.85% direct interest in the exploitation concessions Entre Lomas, Bajada del Palo, and Agua Amarga as well as 100% stake in the exploitation concessions 25 de Mayo-Medanito and Jagüel de los Machos in the Neuquina basin in the province of Río Negro.

From Pluspetrol, Vista will acquire 100% stake in APCO Oil & Gas International as well as 5% interest in APCO Argentina.

The assets being considered for acquisition in Neuquina basin include 100% operated interest in the exploitation concessions Medanito and Jagüel; a 100% interest in the exploitation concessions Entre Lomas, Bajada del Palo, and Agua Amarga; a 55% stake in the exploitation concession Coirón Amargo Norte; and a 45% non-operated stake in the assessment block Coirón Amargo Sur Oeste.

From the Golfo San Jorge basin, Vista will acquire a 16.9% non-operated interest in the Roch-operated exploitation concession Sur Río Deseado Este; and a 44% non-operated stake in the Quintana E&P Argentina-operated exploration permit Sur Río Deseado Este

In the Noroeste basin, the firm will purchase a 1.5% non-operated interest in the Pan American Energy-operated exploitation concession Acambuco.

Vista chairman and CEO Miguel Galuccio said: "With this transaction, we found the right balance of current profitable production and reserves coupled with high-growth potential in Vaca Muerta, the most exciting emerging shale play globally – perfectly aligned with our vision.

“The platform and timing could not be better suited to start delivering on our plan of becoming the leading Latin American independent oil and gas company."

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Oil & Gas> Drilling & Production
Oil & Gas> Exploration & Development

Related Dates
2018> February

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Upstream Energy> Exploration
Energy and Utilities> Upstream Energy> Production
Exploration & Development News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Lightning Eliminators & Consultants, Inc.for Expert Lightning Protection Lightning Eliminators & Consultants, Inc. (LEC) serves its clients by installing and maintaining lightning protection systems (LPS), and prevention solutions. Equipped with over four decades of experience, LEC has provided successful support to over 90 countries and throughout the United States. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers Neptune Oceanographics - Global Leader in Detection Services for Subsea Pipeline Leaks Neptune Oceanographics Ltd is a global leader in providing detection services for subsea pipeline leaks in the offshore oil and gas industry. Its strong emphasis on its research and design (R&D) programme ensures that methods for uncovering subsea leaks are continually developed, and mastered. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers INTERTEC- Protecting Field-Based Equipment in Harsh Conditions for 50 Years INTERTEC offers a versatile range of solutions designed to protect field instrumentation in chemical and petrochemical plants, as well as other industries. Sensitive and valuable measuring and control instruments are reliably protected against freezing, excessive heat, corrosion and condensation. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers Aquateam COWI - Environmental Consultancy Specialising in Water-Related Services Aquateam COWI is an environmental consultancy specializing in water-related services, with expanded capabilities provided by our parent company, COWI. These services include pre-feasibility and conceptual studies, applied research, process design, plant operation, training and troubleshooting, testing and documentation of products and processes at bench-, pilot- and full-scale, environmental surveillance, environmental risk assessment. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers

Exploration & Development Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.