Vista Oil & Gas to acquire oil and gas assets in Argentina

Vista Oil & Gas has agreed to acquire oil and gas assets in Argentina from Pampa Energía (Pampa) as well as Pluspetrol Resources.

The firm will acquire a fully operational oil and gas platform from Pampa Energía and Pluspetrol with interests in certain exploitation concessions, assessment blocks and exploration permits in Argentina.

In January, Vista had agreed to acquire Pampa’s 58.88% stake in Argentinean firm Petrolera Entre Lomas (PELSA), which holds 73.15% interest in three exploitation concessions in the Neuquina basin in the provinces of Neuquén and Río Negro, Argentina.

The acquisition will also its 3.85% direct interest in the exploitation concessions Entre Lomas, Bajada del Palo, and Agua Amarga as well as 100% stake in the exploitation concessions 25 de Mayo-Medanito and Jagüel de los Machos in the Neuquina basin in the province of Río Negro.

From Pluspetrol, Vista will acquire 100% stake in APCO Oil & Gas International as well as 5% interest in APCO Argentina.

The assets being considered for acquisition in Neuquina basin include 100% operated interest in the exploitation concessions Medanito and Jagüel; a 100% interest in the exploitation concessions Entre Lomas, Bajada del Palo, and Agua Amarga; a 55% stake in the exploitation concession Coirón Amargo Norte; and a 45% non-operated stake in the assessment block Coirón Amargo Sur Oeste.

From the Golfo San Jorge basin, Vista will acquire a 16.9% non-operated interest in the Roch-operated exploitation concession Sur Río Deseado Este; and a 44% non-operated stake in the Quintana E&P Argentina-operated exploration permit Sur Río Deseado Este

In the Noroeste basin, the firm will purchase a 1.5% non-operated interest in the Pan American Energy-operated exploitation concession Acambuco.

Vista chairman and CEO Miguel Galuccio said: "With this transaction, we found the right balance of current profitable production and reserves coupled with high-growth potential in Vaca Muerta, the most exciting emerging shale play globally – perfectly aligned with our vision.

“The platform and timing could not be better suited to start delivering on our plan of becoming the leading Latin American independent oil and gas company."