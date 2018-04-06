Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Exploration & Development News

VNG Norge secures development plan approval for $1.2bn Fenja field Norwegian Sea

EBR Staff Writer Published 06 April 2018

VNG Norge, on behalf of the licensees in PL586, has secured approval from the Norwegian Ministry of Petroleum and Energy for the development and operation of the NOK10.2bn ($1.2bn) Fenja field in the Norwegian Sea.

The Fenja field is operated by VNG with 30% stake, while the other licensees include Point and Faroe Petroleum with 45% and 25% stake, respectively.

As per the development plan, the project partners will develop two deposits –Pil and Bue-which were discovered in 2014.

Norwegian Petroleum and Energy Minister Terje Søviknes said: "The field was discovered in 2014 and the partnership has already succeeded in presenting a profitable project.

“This will help to maintain the level of activity in the industry, create employment and ripple effects for the society."

The field is estimated to have recoverable reserves of about 15.5 million standard cubic meters of oil (97 million barrels).

The Fenja field development will include three horizontal production wells—one gas injector well and two water injector wells.

The well will be tied back to the Njord A floating production facility for processing and exporting via the Njord B floating storage and offloading vessel (FSO).

Earlier, TechnipFMC had secured an integrated engineering, procurement, construction and installation (iEPCI) contract from VNG Norge for the Fenja project.

Under the contract, TechnipFMC will deliver subsea equipment including umbilicals, risers, flowlines and the subsea production system for the project.

Production from the Fenja field is expected to start in 2021.

Earlier this year, Faroe Petroleum agreed to divest a 17.5% stake in the Fenja development to Suncor Energy Norge for $54.5m.

Subject to customary conditions including regulatory approval of the transfer and approval of the Fenja PDO by the Norwegian Ministry of Petroleum and Energy, the deal was planned to be completed during H1 2018.

Image: Illustration of Fenja field development. Photo: courtesy of VNG Norge.

Exploration & Development News

